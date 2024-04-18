West Ham United have now reportedly made a final decision on the future of manager David Moyes, according to one journalist this week.

West Ham boss David Moyes' contract situation explained

The Scotsman is out of contract on June 30, and if he is indeed to leave, it will mark the end of one of West Ham's most successful eras in recent history.

Moyes has guided West Ham to their first piece of major silverware since the 1980s, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in Prague last year, as well as achieving European qualification in each of his full campaigns since 2020/2021.

The Scotsman arrived for his second stint when West Ham were right in the thick of a relegation dogfight, and their transformation with limited resources has been nothing short of remarkable.

David Moyes' best-performing players per 90 for West Ham this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Mohammed Kudus 7.19 Lucas Paqueta 7.16 Jarrod Bowen 7.09 James Ward-Prowse 7.05 Alphonse Areola 6.91

However, there have been some complaints by sections of the fan base over Moyes' dogged style of play, and West Ham appear to be finishing 23/24 on a whimper as things stand. They face crashing out of the Europa League with Bayer Leverkusen holding a 2-0 first-leg advantage in their quarter-final tie, and they've won just once in their last five league games.

Moyes actually claimed earlier this season that a new deal offer was on the table.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on his contract situation.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

However, this has since been refuted by credible media sources like insider ExWHUemployee.

“There have been provisional talks over a new deal for David Moyes,” stated Ex.

"However, I’ve been advised that at no point it’s been put forward for signing. The manager possibly was referring to an agreement but that’s provisional, but not in front of him to sign."

Now, as per journalist Pete O'Rourke, it appears West Ham have made a decision over whether or not to move forward with Moyes.

West Ham "set to part amicably" with Moyes

According to his information, in a report for Football Insider, West Ham and Moyes are "set to part amicably" at the end of this season.

Chiefs are keen to go down a different avenue to Moyes' defensive brand of football, while the manager himself is also eyeing up a fresh challenge after his memorable second stint in charge at the London Stadium.

As such, West Ham are believed to be kickstarting their contingency plans to find a replacement.