West Ham United are interested in bringing a "world-class" player back to the Premier League for around £10m.

West Ham transfer rumours

It is set to be a summer of change at West Ham as they begin life after David Moyes. The Scotsman guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory in 2022/23 but parted ways with his long-time club after no silverware and a 9th-place finish in the top flight during 2023/24.

Julen Lopetegui has now taken the reigns at the London Stadium and is expected to put his own stamp on Moyes' squad during the summer transfer window, as he said recently:

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club," the Spaniard stated. "We will try to put our stamp on the Club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this."

Following those comments, West Ham are said to be in talks to sign Palmeiras attacker Luis Guilherme, in a deal that could be worth £30m. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi is of interest to the east Londoners, while, Lopetegui personally wants West Ham to sign former player Max Kilman this summer.

West Ham make first move to sign “world-class” player for just £10m

Now, a new name, or rather an old name, has been tipped to return to the Premier League via West Ham this summer. The player in question? Ex-Crystal Palace and Manchester United player, Wilfried Zaha.

According to a report from Fotospor, via Caught Offside, the Hammers have inquired about the possibility of bringing the forward back to England and have "requested information" from his current side, Galatasaray, regarding a potential transfer. Zaha is under contract in Turkey until 2026 and is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt. However, the report from Fotospor claim an opening offer to Galatasaray for the 31-year-old could be worth £10m.

Despite now getting on in years, Zaha is still chipping in with plenty of goal contributions, scoring 10 and assisting five in 42 this past term. Before leaving Palace for Galatasaray, meanwhile, he was able to find the net 90 times and assist 62 for the Eagles across two spells.

The Ivorian international also earned high praise from then-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back in 2019 when he was still plying his trade in the Premier League.

"They are really good at counter attacks and set pieces, Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we’re one down," Klopp said after Liverpool beat Palace 4-3 at Anfield during the 2018-19 season. Will Zaha be able to repeat that form if he returns to England this summer?