Whilst there are still plenty of questions as to just who may be in charge at West Ham United next season, the Hammers are seemingly wasting no time in the transfer market, having made their first move in an attempt to sign a future star.

West Ham transfer news

As things stand, David Moyes is set to leave West Ham at the end of the current campaign, leaving the Hammers in search of a replacement. Of course, the former Manchester United boss could yet sign a new deal, but if that proves not to be the case, then names such as Graham Potter and Maurizio Sarri may continue to emerge as candidates to take charge at the London Stadium.

Whether it's Moyes, Potter or another option, however, West Ham will be looking to add some fresh faces in the summer transfer window. Already, the Hammers have been linked with stars such as Ivan Toney as well as Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda, with the former particularly capable of transforming the current side into a team ready to shock the Premier League's top six.

Those players are for the here and now though. Those in London are still planning for the future on top of that, and it looks as if they've made contact for a deal. According to Football Transfers, West Ham have expressed their interest in Bobby Wales ahead of the summer transfer window alongside Burnley. A player in demand after earlier links with Ipswich Town as well, the 6ft 3in Kilmarnock youngster may have quite the decision to make this summer.

After such an impressive loan spell at Alloa Athletic this season, Wales has more than earned such interest and is on course to step into the top flight, be it in Scotland or England, sooner rather than later. If he chooses West Ham, then the forward could follow in the footsteps of true greats like Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand.

"Excellent" Wales can realise potential at West Ham

With the possibility that the squad will have a new manager to impress this summer, Wales could be joining West Ham at the perfect time. That and the fact that Michail Antonio has shown signs of slowing down this season creates the perfect opportunity for a young striker to make their mark this summer. And that young striker could quite easily be Wales, whose ball striking was described as "excellent" by The Young Team - an X account based on scouting Scotland's future stars.

Still just 18 years old, Wales has his whole career ahead of him, making his first step into top-flight football one that should be made with caution, whether that's with Kilmarnock, West Ham, or elsewhere. The potential is certainly there, but Wales must still get his next move right.