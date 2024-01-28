West Ham United have not enjoyed an auspicious start to 2024 having crashed out of the FA Cup against Championship side Bristol City and drawn against Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

That said, there is plenty for David Moyes' side to be optimistic about heading into the business end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the club having advanced to the knockout stage of the Europa League and currently perching in sixth place in the Premier League, above the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Moreover, Kalvin Phillips has recently been welcomed to the fold from Manchester City, joining on a six-month loan deal, to add some depth and mettle to the centre of the park.

That said though, offensive phenoms Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are both currently nursing injuries and Moyes appears eager to secure an exciting finish to the transfer window.

West Ham eyeing late January swoop

With Phillips now in the bag, it's clear that the Irons' interest lies in landing a new attacking outlet, with Argentine playmaker Pablo Fornals a late target for Spanish side Real Betis.

As such, West Ham could use the funds from Fornal's sale to complete a swoop for teenage winger Ibrahim Osman, with the Guardian reporting that West Ham are considering returning for the Nordsjælland starlet before the end of the month. A bid has already been rejected but the Hammers may well return to the table with another ofer.

The Danish outfit are understood to be holding out for a €20m (£17m) package and the London club will now need to ensure they recuperate funds from player sales before sealing the deal.

Why West Ham want Ibrahim Osman

Osman, aged 19, has posted four goals and five assists across 29 appearances in all competitions this season and has caught the eye with his blistering pace and influence in attacking sequences.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, Osman has scored one goal and provided four assists from 16 games (14 starts) in the Danish Superliga this term and has averaged 1.2 key passes, 3.1 ball recoveries, 5.6 successful duels and 2.6 successful dribbles per game.

Osman does lack a certain incisiveness in his finishing ability but is of a lean, athletic build with pace and an innate weaving quality that could be shaped and harnessed in east London.

The likes of Arsenal and Brighton have reportedly been monitoring Osman and there's possibly a sense of urgency in wrapping up a deal from Moyes, with manager Johannes Thorup candid in admitting that the rising star will be hard to keep a hold of after such promising early endeavours on the major stage.

He said of the 5 foot 9 whiz: “He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled. He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers. I don’t want to say that he has to take over for someone, but people can probably figure out that there is a player who is really good for us in the Super League, who might be really hard to keep.”

Given that West Ham star Mohammed Kudus bloomed from the same academy, it might be wise for Moyes to secure the next version of the Ghanaian machine, with the summer signing very much riding the crest of a wave since arriving at the London Stadium.

Ibrahim Osman could be Mohammed Kudus 2.0

The Hammers welcomed Kudus to the club from Ajax in a £38m deal in August to bolster the offensive fold after winning the Europa Conference League last season.

As per FBref, Kudus ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 13% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for tackles and the top 14% for blocks per 90.

The 23-year-old was featured sporadically across the opening weeks of his Claret and Blue career but has excelled in plundering nine goals from 24 appearances in all competitions, starting just 17 times.

He's even been described as a "generational talent" by African journalist Gary Al-Smith and brings dynamism and deadliness in abundance, and if West Ham can secure the services of a similar player it would only improve the offensive efforts.

Given that Kudus (right wing) and Osman (who prefers the left) operate on alternate flanks, this could be a signing that would birth a fear-inducing partnership for opponents, with Osman absorbing the fruits of his fellow Nordsjælland academy graduate's labours.

While Osman is far less clinical than Kudus - though it would seen he has more of a natural creative flair - the Hammers star does share some exciting similarities, averaging 5.8 ball recoveries, 7.1 successful duels and 2.6 successful dribbles per fixture in the Premier League.

This blistering, breakneck pace is something that West Ham could certainly make good use of down the left flank, especially with Fornals ostensibly departing and Said Benrahma also touted with a move away after starting just five matches in the English top-flight this year, with French clubs lurking.

West Ham might have started the year off slow but there is much to look forward to over the coming months and the addition of a precocious talent in Osman would be the perfect finish to the window.