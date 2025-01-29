West Ham United have submitted a late £20m+ transfer offer to sign a "world champion" for Graham Potter.

West Ham eyeing new forward before deadline

The Hammers appear to be in the market to bring in a new forward before the February 3 deadline, amid injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen.

Michail Antonio is also out for the foreseeable following a serious car accident, with Mohammed Kudus playing in a centre-forward role in the defeat to Crystal Palace and draw with Aston Villa recently.

There have been plenty of attacking names mentioned as Irons targets, though. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson, RB Leipzig's Andre Silva and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey have all been linked with moves to West Ham, as has Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz. An offer has reportedly been made for Yilmaz, whereas talks have also been held for Evann Guessand of Nice.

Those at the London Stadium are yet to make a January signing following a busy summer spending spree, with the only piece of business being Maxwel Cornet’s new loan to Genoa after spending the first half of the season with Southampton.

However, it looks as if a midfield addition alongside a new attacker is wanted at West Ham in the coming days.

West Ham make £20m+ bid to sign Rodrigo de Paul

That’s because according to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham have submitted an offer to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico Madrid.

It is claimed that the Hammers have bid €25m (£20.9m) to sign the Argentine midfielder, who is out of contract at the Metropolitano Stadium in 2026.

However, Atletico Madrid have turned down the bid from West Ham. It is added they were tempted to cash in on De Paul, but due to his impressive performances in recent months under Diego Simeone, have decided to keep him.

De Paul's career stats Games Goals Assists Udinese 184 34 37 Atletico Madrid 164 14 21 Racing Club 72 7 7 Valencia 44 2 4 Argentina 75 2 11

Talking about the midfielder, Simeone recently hailed De Paul, who has scored 59 goals during his career for club and country saying: "He's an established footballer, a world champion. Surely, in this recent good period, he's been performing at his best for Atletico, and it's normal for people to appreciate what he's giving.

"He's very important for us, with a lot of personality, and we hope he continues this way. We'll demand this from him because it's what we need."

Whether or not West Ham return with an improved offer for De Paul or chase alternative midfield targets remains to be seen, but a new attacking addition appears to be at the top of the to-do list over the coming days.