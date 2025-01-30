West Ham United have made a shock late enquiry over signing a former Liverpool star on loan, with Graham Potter's side looking set for an active end to this January transfer window.

West Ham table late January bids in effort to secure signing

The Irons have no shortage of targets for this latter stage of the winter window, as reported bids are submitted for West Ham's prime attacking targets with talks also being held.

West Ham held negotiations with Ajax to sign Brian Brobbey, and even agreed personal terms with the Dutchman on a £100,000-per-week contract (Alex Crook, talkSPORT), but as things stand, a club-to-club deal is looking unlikely due to the finances involved.

This has led West Ham to explore other January forward options, and one of them is reliably believed to be Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, who is a prime target for the east Londoners amid reports he'll be allowed to depart on loan.

Ferguson is also reportedly willing to join West Ham, handing Potter a boost as the tactician looks to bolster his attacking options after long-term injuries to both Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

After West Ham also saw a bid rejected for PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi, co-chair David Sullivan and the recruitment team appear fully intent on signing a new striker before February 3rd's deadline.

However, it is also believed that they're keen on a new midfield man for the engine room.

According to Turkish news outlet Sozcu, former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on their list of potential new additions.

West Ham have contacted Bestikas over signing Oxlade-Chamberlain in a surprise late January move, and they could even free up space for the ex-England international by offloading both Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse.

They're said to want the 31-year-old on a temporary deal with an option to make his move permanent. Oxlade-Chamberlain is also keen on a return to the Premier League, so they may not have that much trouble convincing the player.

"He came here, had played from time to time at wing-back at Arsenal, winger for sure, and he became a proper No.8 here in the way we wanted to play," said Jurgen Klopp in 2023.

"Super-energetic, technically outstanding."