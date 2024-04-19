West Ham United have made a Lucas Paqueta decision as this summer's transfer stance becomes crystal clear behind-the-scenes.

West Ham face real summer of change ahead of 2024/2025

A real summer of change is afoot at West Ham, as speculation surrounds the future of manager David Moyes and a few key players.

It's looking likely Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of this season, as some reports have suggested, which would bring an end to his historic stint in charge. The Scotsman guided West Ham to an unprecedented Conference League triumph last season, whilst sealing European qualification in each of his full seasons back in the dugout.

His side put in a valiant effort last night against Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League quarter-final second leg, with Michail Antonio gifting them the lead after 13 minutes to spark hopes of an aggregate comeback. However, West Ham's lack of options told in the end, as Moyes' men began to look leggy after a ferocious start.

Their bench contained six academy players, and that sort of strength in depth may not keep the east Londoners among England's top eight sides for long. Technical director Tim Steidten is therefore tasked with reinforcing the Hammers squad, as well as potentially finding a replacement for Moyes.

A lot of the cash for West Ham's summer transfer activity may well come from Paqueta's sale, as the Brazilian remains heavily linked with a move away, as he was last summer.

He was edging close to a Man City move in 2023, but due to an investigation surrounding alleged gambling breaches, Pep Guardiola's side pulled the plug on a deal.

The former Lyon star has been absolutely crucial since his arrival, standing out as one of West Ham's key players alongside the likes of star winger Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

Lucas Paqueta's best league games for West Ham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 3-0 Wolves 8.88 West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest 8.20 Luton Town 1-2 West Ham 8.02 West Ham 2-2 Burnley 7.97 Burnley 1-2 West Ham 7.86

Now, there's been another update on his future, courtesy of HITC.

West Ham "preparing to sell" Paqueta with Man City stance clear

According to their information, West Ham are preparing to sell Paqueta this summer, and the midfielder has his heart set on a move to Man City despite interest from the likes of PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

It's unclear whether they will stand firm on his £85 million exit clause, but it appears Paqueta may not be a West Ham player for much longer. Often, when a club like City come knocking, it is irresistible for players to refuse the call.