West Ham United and manager Graham Potter have made a decision on in-form defender Nayef Aguerd and his future at the London Stadium, amid interest from both Man United and Real Madrid in the Moroccan's signature.

Nayef Aguerd impressing for Real Sociedad on loan from West Ham

Ex-West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui gave the green-light for Aguerd to make a temporary move to La Liga side Real Sociedad last summer, with the 28-year-old impressing in response.