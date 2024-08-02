West Ham have made a £21.2m offer for "another level" striker this summer, according to a new update from journalist Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham transfer news

This summer has already been a positive one at the London Stadium, with Julen Lopetegui sealing some important transfer business, including the arrival of Max Kilman from Wolves in a big-money move.

West Ham's business is unlikely to be done, however, and Richard Rios has been linked with a move to east London, as they look to properly fill the void left by Declan Rice after he joined Arsenal last year. The Colombia and Palmeiras ace could arrive in a £17m deal.

West Ham are likely to bring in a new striker this summer, too, with Tammy Abraham one name who has been mentioned as a possible addition before the new Premier League season gets underway. The 26-year-old is currently at Roma, but he only made two starts in Serie A in the whole of last season and could feel that this is the right time to seal a return to England.

Another player who looks all but certain to be joining the Hammers is Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, with a deal believed to be agreed for the Dutchman, who was voted the Championship's best player last season.

Now, it looks as though another player could be coming in alongside the winger, according to a fresh claim.

West Ham bid for "another level" striker

Taking to X, Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg claimed that West Ham have tabled a £21.2m offer for Niclas Fullkrug, but Borussia Dortmund are holding out for more than that:

One thing working against West Ham signing Fullkrug this summer is the fact that he is now 31 years of age, so he arguably wouldn't be coming in as a long-term investment who could be at the club for many years.

That being said, he is arguably at the peak stage of his career currently, considering the impact he has had in a Dortmund shirt, helping them reach the Champions League final last season and registering 25 goal contributions (15 goals and 10 assists) in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has lauded Fullkrug as "another level" striker, which is high praise from such an iconic figure, while a rasping strike for Germany against Scotland at Euro 2024 outlined his ruthlessness in front of goal.

It does seem as though Dortmund are holding firm and demanding a higher amount, however, and if they continue to refuse to budge, West Ham may be wise to look at a younger, and potentially cheaper, option instead.