West Ham have made a player-plus-cash offer to sign a 23-year-old international this summer, according to a new transfer claim that has emerged.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have had a good summer transfer window to date, bringing in the likes of Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme, among others, but their business is unlikely to end there.

One report has suggested that Noussair Mazraoui has emerged as a key target for West Ham and that an agreement has now been reached, with the 26-year-old full-back currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich. However, since then, it has been added that a transfer is now off with an agreement not reached with the defender's agent.

He was seen as an additional signing on top of Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran, who appears to be closing in on a move to the London Stadium. A verbal £35m agreement is rumoured to be in place.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has also been linked with a summer move to West Ham, being seen as a potentially ideal centre-back partner for Kilman at the heart of Julen Lopetegui's defence. The Englishman isn't out of contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 but could secure a move away sooner rather than later.

Should a move for Duran fail to materialise, Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth has emerged as a strong target for the Hammers, too, having shone for the La Liga side last season, netting 23 times in just 30 starts in the league.

West Ham make offer for 23-year-old ace

According to a new report from HITC, West Ham have made a bid for Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, but have been unsuccessful in their efforts to date, seeing an offer rejected.

The Wales international was "seen as an ideal fit for Lopetegui’s system and it is understood a ‘player plus cash’ offer was made", but Forest have no intention of allowing the right-back to leave ahead of next season, with the report not mentioning the Hammers player offered.

Williams, 23, could have been a great option for West Ham this summer, considering he is a young player who has already proven himself at a high level, shining in the Premier League. He has made 70 appearances in the competition in total, not to mention winning 39 caps for Wales already, despite his tender years.

The former Liverpool defender is also rated by ex-teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who once said of him: "Neco is an amazing talent, he is someone who we all look to as being someone who can play for the club for a long amount of time and will have a bright future no matter what."

The hope could be that Forest's stance on Williams changes, considering what an excellent long-term signing he could be for West Ham moving forward, but at this point, it would be a surprise if he was suddenly allowed to leave the City Ground.

Related West Ham hit gold on star who's worth more than Duran & Mazraoui combined The Hammers would field enquiries for his sale, but only if a record fee is thrown his way.

At 31, Vladimir Coufal will need to be replaced at some point, and the Welshman could be an ideal figure to come in and provide competition, but it looks as if the search will go on.