West Ham United have submitted a £25m offer to sign a new striker and are planning talks with his agents.

New forward wanted at West Ham

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have already sealed three summer signings for new manager Julen Lopetegui, but more is wanted at the London Stadium.

Steidten did promise a busy summer window earlier in the month, saying at Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham boss: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme was the first to arrive from Palmeiras in a deal worth more than £25m and was joined by Wes Foderingham on a free transfer. Most recently, Max Kilman completed a £40m move to West Ham from Wolves, but attention now appears to be on further attacking additions.

Alongside winger Jarrod Bowen, Lopetegui has just Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as his centre-forward options, two players who are over the age of 30 and didn’t exactly set the Premier League on fire last season.

A number of forwards have been linked with moves to London, with an enquiry made for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whereas Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi has also been offered to the Hammers. Meanwhile, a bid is also thought to be ready for former Tottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn, now at Ajax, but an offer has been made for one striker who also has previous experience of playing in London.

West Ham make Alexander Sorloth bid

According to Caught Offside, West Ham have made an opening offer of around £25m to sign Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth. The Norway international has a €38m (£32m) release fee in his Villarreal contract and has also attracted interest from AS Roma. The Italian giants are now wary Sorloth could be tempted to move to West Ham, who are planning talks with his agents this week.

The 28-year-old, who scored just once in 20 games for Crystal Palace, has gone on to score freely for Trabzonspor, Real Sociedad and now Villarreal in recent years. Last season, Sorloth scored 23 La Liga goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances in all competitions. Journalist Josh Bunting has hailed Sorloth’s form since leaving the Premier League as "remarkable".

A return to England could be on the cards, with Sorloth potentially linking up alongside Guilherme and Bowen in a new look attack under Lopetgeui.