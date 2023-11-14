An important West Ham man "will depart" at the end of 2023/2024, according to journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail this week.

West Ham back on track after 3-2 win

The Hammers, after losing three consecutive Premier League games on the spin, are back on the right track following their dramatic 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta gave the hosts an early lead, with strikes from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga briefly putting Forest into the ascendancy before Jarrod Bowen equalised just one minute later. Summer signing James Ward-Prowse provided the assist for Bowen, and the midfielder was on hand with another two minutes from added time. Ward-Prowse's whipped delivery from a corner found the towering Tomas Soucek at the back post, who nodded his ball into the bottom corner to seal all three points for a delighted David Moyes.

The Scotsman, who has been under pressure this season with reports suggesting Moyes could even be sacked by West Ham, hailed the Hammers for fighting their way back against Forest.

"We hadn’t played well enough in the first half. We weren’t quick enough," said Moyes on West Ham's win over Forest.

"Was it a bit to do with a little carry over from Thursday? It could be, but also it could be Nottingham Forest leaving us on the ball a bit. I thought we played okay but we were that slow in the first half that I was bored myself watching it at times.

"Coming out for the second half, we wanted them to get much quicker with the ball, be faster, try and get more balls in behind and make more runs behind them. I thought we did that. Unfortunately we got done with a little bit of a sucker punch, went 2-1 down, but great credit to the lads because they picked themselves up and got the result."

Two great results on the spin, with West Ham also beating Olympiacos last week in the Europa League, have eased some pressure off Moyes but his contract is still set to expire in 2024 as things stand.

Moyes "will depart" West Ham next year

The 60-year-old led West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980 at the end of last season with a Conference League triumph in Prague, but league form has been very questionable since 2022.

West Ham finished a lowly 14th and battled relegation for much of the campaign. There were calls for Moyes to be sacked at points around that time, with reliable Mail reporter Mokbel now saying Moyes "will depart" come the end of this season.

“That question will linger until David Moyes finally departs," he said on the It's all Kicking off Podcast this week.

"I think he’s going to depart, all the information we have indicates that he will depart at the end of this season.”

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 16th 19/20 6th 20/21 7th 21/22 14th 22/23

Whatever happens with Moyes, there is little doubt he will be remembered by supporters as one of their most popular head coaches of the last few decades. Pundit Simon Jordan even called him "integral" in stopping the West Ham nosedive, when he took over for his second stint in charge all those years ago.