One manager is “keen” on the idea of taking over at West Ham United and has been mentioned as a potential target, according to a new report.

David Moyes’ West Ham future

The Hammers’ poor form in 2024 under David Moyes continued on Saturday, going down 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Goals in each half from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi alongside a red card from January signing Kalvin Phillips means it’s now eight games without a win in all competitions.

Moyes came out and defended his position after the defeat at The City Ground, though, saying on fans’ discontent:

“I’m pretty long in the tooth, it happens and I don’t think you can please everybody. I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham. Maybe they want something different but if they’re honest I think they probably have to say it’s been as good a time as they’ve had at the club, winning a trophy and the league positions.

"Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

Reports after the game on Moyes’ West Ham future claimed that the club are not planning to sack the Scot in the near future but have also put contract talks on hold.

Now, it looks as if one manager who has two wins over Moyes’ West Ham, is open to a move to London.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is “keen” and wants the West Ham job after turning down Crystal Palace. The 57-year-old ‘is eager to return to the Premier League and wants a job at a top-10 English side’.

This comes are previous reports which suggested that the Hammers are ‘tempted’ by the idea of appointing Lopetegui.

The Spaniard, who plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, has been out of work since August after leaving Wolves just before the start of the season. Prior to his time in England, Lopetegui spent time as a manager in Spain and Portugal, enjoying plenty of success, as can be seen below.

Julen Lopetegui as a manger Games Points-per-game Wolves 27 1.30 Sevilla 170 1.85 Real Madrid 14 1.43 Spain 20 2.40 FC Porto 78 2.24 Spain U21 19 2.89 Spain U19 17 2.41 Spain U20 11 2.45 Real Madrid Castilla 38 1.66

He’s also won three major honours as a manager, while also coming in for praise from Pep Guardiola, who said last year after Lopetegui left Wolves:

"I would like to call him in the next days. I'm so disappointed, but I know what football is. I'm sorry for Julen because he's a friend of mine, he's an exceptional person. We played together at Barcelona, and have an amazing relationship.

"But, it is what it is football. Nobody can escape that. When you have bad results you will not continue in places like Barcelona, Madrid. You win matches in a row, or you won't have the chance to continue."