Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has mentioned the likes of Alan Curbishley, Slaven Bilic, and Harry Redknapp as future possible managers.

What are the latest manager rumours for West Ham?

It's been a quite remarkable time for head coaches in the Premier League of late. Indeed, as we race into to the final weeks of the season, there have been a number of surprising sackings and appointments.

Right now, it seems very popular to hire an interim until the end of the campaign. For instance, Chelsea have turned to Frank Lampard, Leicester City have gone for Dean Smith, Crystal Palace have taken back Roy Hodgson and Tottenham Hotspur have promoted former assistant Cristian Stellini.

At West Ham, David Moyes is another manager who could soon find himself out of a job and may well count himself lucky not to be gone already with the club struggling down towards the bottom of the table.

As it happens, with the 59-year-old's future uncertain in both the long and short term, it seems the board have been considering their options.

In an update on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex revealed some blast-from-the-past names, however, that would surely only be considered as interims.

The insider explained (9:30): "David Sullivan was quite interesting during the week. I'll let you into a bit of inside information here for the listeners.

"Actually, what you think of this is obviously going to be open to debate and I also think it's a little bit strange. I'm not gonna lie.

"But he was asking a couple of sources, shall we say, their opinions on certain managers and the likes of Curbishley did come up. The likes of Billic came up, the likes of Redknapp came up.”​​​​​​

How are Curbishley, Bilic, and Redknapp linked with West Ham?

Seeing as 65-year-old Curbishley managed West Ham from 2006 to 2008 for 71 games, it's not hard to see why his name is known to the board.

However, he has not actually been a manager for any club since then, so it would be a massive shock if he was to return to the Premier League with the Irons or anyone else for that matter.

It's the story with Redknapp who took charge of the club for 295 matches starting as head coach 1994 but hasn't worked as a manager since a brief spell with Birmingham in 2017.

Bilic has at least worked this season. Indeed, he oversaw 26 fixtures with Watford before being sacked in March. The 54-year-old – who was with West Ham between 2015 and 2017 – feels like the only realistic name mentioned.

Taking it all into account, it certainly seems a bit concerning that Sullivan would even mention the likes of Curbishley and Redknapp. With that in mind, perhaps fans should be relieved Moyes is still in charge.