West Ham United are "considering" a 48-year-old David Moyes replacement who's been called an "absolutely unbelievable" fit for the club, and it is believed Hammers chiefs are big admirers of him.

Moyes contract dilemma at West Ham

It's been a nightmare start to 2024 for the east Londoners, who are yet to win a single game in all competitions since the turn of the year.

This has piled pressure on head coach Moyes, who is currently set to leave upon the expiry of his contract in June as things stand. Supporters seemingly appear divided over the Scotsman and whether he can take the club forward, despite this being, arguably, one of West Ham's most successful eras in history.

Their Europa Conference League triumph in Prague will be remembered fondly by all those associated, but there are currently concerns over Moyes' dogmatic approach to games and domestic form since the summer of 2022.

Owner David Sullivan is apparently well aware of the discontent among fans (ExWHUemployee), giving the club a decision to make in regard to extending Moyes' stay at Rush Green.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

West Ham are apparently set to be offered both Lille boss Paulo Fonseca and former PSG manager Christophe Galtier as potential Moyes replacements (Sean Whetstone), while there have been other suggestions that the likes of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could enter contention.

Sharing an update on Moyes' contract situation, 90min journalist and West Ham supporter Toby Cudworth has written in a bit more detail on the saga - on both X and in an article.

Cudworth says that West Ham are still no closer to resolving Moyes' future, but they're considering alternatives to the 60-year-old as technical director Tim Steidten and co map out a succession plan.

One of the names on their radar is ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter. Indeed, it is believed West Ham have shortlisted Potter as a managerial candidate to replace Moyes.

"The David Moyes contract saga is no closer to reaching a resolution," he said.

"He could stay at West Ham, he could leave, but recent results and disagreements over January targets have slowed talks over a new two-and-a-half-year contract. Indications are that extending is the most likely scenario but West Ham are succession planning and considering alternatives, which is considered normal. Paulo Fonseca and Graham Potter just two of the names shortlisted."

In a 90min piece, Cudworth writes that West Ham hierarchy are real fans of Potter as well. The Englishman remains without a club after being sacked by Chelsea last year, but interestingly, talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has called Potter an "unbelievable fit".

"It would be interesting to see what type of manager they do want because I think Potter would be a great fit,” said Bent.

“With the players they’ve got, he would be an absolutely unbelievable fit.”