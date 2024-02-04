Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on the West Ham future of manager David Moyes.

Moyes’ current West Ham contract

The Hammers are currently in another strong position under Moyes, who has guided them through the Europa League group stage after winning the Europa Conference League last season. In the Premier League, West Ham are also in the mix for a top-six finish, however, despite the positive performances, there has been talk of the Scot leaving the London Stadium in the summer.

The 60-year-old’s current contract expire at the end of the season, and towards the end of 2023, it looked as if Moyes’ days at the London Stadium were numbered, with journalist Toby Cudworth saying:

“Our understanding is that West Ham have been looking at future replacements for him. He won the Conference League in June, has one year left on his contract, but there’s been no engagement over a new contract. One thing we can say with near-certainty, David Moyes is not going to be signing an extension at West Ham barring a miracle.”

Meanwhile, Football Insider then stated ‘Moyes has told friends he does not expect to be manager of West Ham next season’, adding that ‘he has had no signals from club chiefs they want him long-term.’

However, that looks to have changed in a new twist, with Romano sharing what he’s heard from east London.

Talking in his daily briefing column for Caught Offside, reliable reporter Romano revealed that “concrete discussions” are taking place and “are advancing well” in regards to Moyes signing a new West Ham contract. The Hammers are “happy” with the manager and Romano is expecting “movement” in the coming weeks.

“There are concrete discussions ongoing to extend David Moyes’ contract at West Ham. Moyes wants to stay, the discussions are advancing well and I’m told in the next weeks there will be movement in terms of final details to get it done. West Ham are happy with his work.”

Moyes has certainly made up for a disappointing first spell in charge of West Ham back in 2017/18, with his second stint bringing silverware and European football to the London Stadium.

David Moyes first stint at West Ham Days in charge 190 Matches 31 Wins 9 Draws 10 Losses 12 David Moyes second stint at West Ham Days in charge 1498* Matches 210 Wins 98 Draws 38 Losses 74 Trophies 1

He came in for praise from pundit Martin Keown and journalist Alex Crook earlier in the season with the pair saying in October:

“It’s jogging along nicely now isn’t it for David Moyes? Still able to keep that success in Europe, which has been fantastic for them. Getting the balance right. They’ve dropped to seventh place but are still in and around it and look like they can build from that.”

Crook then said: “We’re talking about a new contract for a player here [Bowen], but what about a new contract for the manager? It’s an unusual scenario that David Moyes wins a European trophy, he stays, but he doesn’t stay with a new contract. Surely these conversations have to be taking place?”

Keown then added: “You trust the ownership, but I think David Moyes deserves credit because you know he’s at the back end of his career but I think he’s getting ever-better. He’s actually showing improvements. Fantastic work they’re doing in Europe, and he seems to be relishing the battle right now.”

Crook may well get his wish with a new deal for Moyes, and it looks as if it’ll be one to watch this month.