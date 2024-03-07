A title-winning manager likened to Man City head coach Pep Guardiola could emerge as a candidate to replace West Ham United boss David Moyes this summer.

Discrepancies over Moyes contract at West Ham

At the moment, there are some discrepancies over the situation of Moyes' potential new contract - with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season as things stand.

Around a fortnight ago, Moyes himself publicly declared that he was the one holding all the cards at West Ham. Indeed, the Scotsman claimed that a new contract offer was on the table and that he's the one delaying its signing as he weighs up his decision.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on his new contract situation.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

However, around a week after the statement, very reliable club insider ExWHUemployee suggested this may actually not be the case after all.

“There have been provisional talks over a new deal for David Moyes,” stated Ex.

“However, I’ve been advised that at no point it’s been put forward for signing. The manager possibly was referring to an agreement but that’s provisional, but not in front of him to sign."

David Moyes' next league games overseeing West Ham Date Burnley March 10th Aston Villa March 17th Newcastle United March 30th Tottenham April 2nd Wolves April 6th

Amid Moyes' uncertain future, reports suggest that West Ham are exploring potential replacements for their manager, in the event he does leave. Now, according to GiveMeSport, one man technical director Tim Steidten has his eye on is Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Steidten eyeing Slot to replace Moyes at West Ham

According to GiveMeSport sources, Steidten is an admirer of Slot, and he's emerged as a candidate to potentially replace Moyes.

The 45-year-old, known for his attacking style and philosophy, guided Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title since 2017 last season. He's also been likened to Guardiola by members of the Dutch press.

"The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord," said journalist Marcel van der Kraan to talkSPORT this year.

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time. He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."