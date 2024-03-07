West Ham United also have their eyes on a potential David Moyes replacement who's won nine major trophies across his career, with the Hammers head coach's new contract still up in the air as things stand.

Moyes set for crucial next few games to determine West Ham future

The Scotsman has been under pressure in recent weeks after a winless start to 2024, but back-to-back league wins have put Moyes in a slightly stronger position heading into their Europa League last-16 clash against Freiburg this evening.

The Bundesliga side host West Ham in Germany on Thursday evening, and if Moyes' side can clinch victory, then it would put them in a very strong position as they eye a quarter-final place and another potentially impressive run in Europe.

Moyes pointed towards his strong record abroad this week to plead his case, with West Ham winning the Conference League last season and qualifying for Europe in each of his full campaigns as head coach.

West Ham's last five games under David Moyes Everton 1-3 West Ham West Ham 4-2 Brentford Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham West Ham 0-6 Arsenal West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth

"Our European stats are impressive, I have to say. I think for West Ham to be a European club in the first place was incredible," said Moyes on West Ham's European record.

"I remember it greatly the game we qualified [against Southampton in May 2021], and the celebration because we were going on a European tour.

"We've been on it now for three years, and we've played over 30 games in the three years in Europe, which has given you an idea of what we've had to do so it’s a good stat and we want to keep it going and we want to build on it.

"I didn't know (40% of all the games as a West Ham manager in charge in Europe) so I take it and hopefully we can keep it going."

After their first leg face-off with Freiburg, Moyes will oversee West Ham clashes against Burnley, Freiburg in the second leg, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham in crunch matches which could well determine whether the 60-year-old is there next season.

Reports suggest technical director Tim Steidten is eyeing alternatives to Moyes in case he does go, and one interesting name is Lille boss Paulo Fonseca.

West Ham eyeing Paulo Fonseca as possible Moyes replacement

According to GiveMeSport, Fonseca is on West Ham's radar as a potential Moyes replacement.

The Portuguese has won nine major trophies across spells in Ukraine and his homeland, namely with Shakhtar Donetsk, SC Braga and FC Porto. Interestingly, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has pointed to his credentials as a "perfect" dressing room coach.

Fonseca's reputation for building positive relationships with his players, not to mention his resume of trophies, could be enticing from the perspective of a West Ham supporter.