There are "hopes" that a praised 4-2-3-1 manager can be "persuaded" to West Ham United as head coach David Moyes becomes more under-fire.

Moyes contract talks postponed as West Ham consider alternatives

For now, contract renewal talks with Moyes are believed to be on hold as the club's hierarchy wait and see how results in the near future pan out.

According to reports, West Ham have also been exploring alternatives to Moyes, with the club yet to win a single game in all competitions since the turn of 2024. Their poor form has been comparable to a relegation-threatened side, and this isn't the first time Moyes has been threatened with West Ham's axe over the last 12 months.

The Scotsman guided them to a Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last year, West Ham's first trophy since the 1980s, but their league form remains a real worry.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

The Hammers found themselves in a battle to avoid the drop last season, and there are some complaints over Moyes' dogmatic approach to games from sections of supporters. Indeed, members of the fan base were even pictured hoisting "Moyes out" banners in the away end during last weekend's 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest.

However, while Moyes is under mounting pressure, he does still have credit in the bank. Their Conference League win, combined with the fact they've qualified for Europe in each full season of the 60-year-old's tenure, gives West Ham chiefs a very tough decision to make.

If the east Londoners do decide to part company after a very memorable era, the likes of Paulo Fonseca, Graham Potter and Steve Cooper are reportedly on West Ham's managerial shortlist.

Another shock contender for the job is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who will lave the German giants at the end of the season. The 50-year-old's side are currently far behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, and if they were to miss out on the German top-flight crown, it would be for the first time since they were beaten to the punch by Borussia Dortmund in 2012.

Hopes West Ham persuade Tuchel

That isn't to say Tuchel hasn't got plenty of credentials as a coach, though, with the tactician boasting a Champions League winners medal among his plethora of other honours in the dugout.

Broadcaster talkSPORT, and their journalist Sam May, now back London Stadium interest in the big-name 4-2-3-1 boss, and there are apparently hopes West Ham can persuade Tuchel to make a move back to London following his successful spell at Chelsea.

Tuchel, among the many trophies he's won, is also respected by elite counterparts like Man City's Pep Guardiola.

“He’s so creative with good build-up and connection, good runners and players who are good in the spaces," said Guardiola on Tuchel before their Champions League final clash in 2021.

“Both [Tuchel and Nagelsmann] are so creative with the shape they play."