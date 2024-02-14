West Ham United will be handed the opportunity to replace under-fire boss David Moyes with a tactician who was once "top" of the agenda at Tottenham.

Moyes future uncertain amid West Ham tensions

The Scotsman's future could be a hot topic of discussion over the next few weeks, and while talks have taken place over a new deal for Moyes, it is believed they're currently on hold as owner David Sullivan ponders what to do next (Jason Burt).

The east Londoners are yet to win a single game in all competitions since the turn of the year, most recently succumbing to a dismal 6-0 home defeat at the hands of capital neighbours Arsenal. Supporters were pictured leaving the ground in thousands, and amid this poor run, you could be forgiven for wondering just how long credit in the bank can keep Moyes in charge.

The 60-year-old guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the 1980s last season, as they clinched a historic Europa Conference League triumph in Prague, which came off the back of multiple consecutive European qualification campaigns.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes (second spell) Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

However, their league form has been questionable at best since the summer of 2022, with West Ham finishing a lowly 14th last term and finding themselves in a relegation dog scrap for most of 2022/2023. As things stand, Moyes' contract expires this summer and West Ham will be free to appoint a new coach. Some fans appear eager for this to happen, with there also being some complaints over their current boss' pragmatic style of play.

ExWHUemployee, a reliable club insider, claimed this week that technical director Tim Steiden will be looking at managerial alternatives to Moyes, and one coach who's already been linked is Lille boss Paulo Fonseca.

A move for Fonseca is apparently being explored by West Ham, with Sean Whetstone, a contributor to insider Claret & Hugh, now sharing the latest on their links to the Portuguese.

West Ham will be handed Fonseca opportunity

According to Whetstone, West Ham are set to be handed the opportunity to appoint Fonseca, who was once the "top choice to manage Spurs".

If Moyes does leave at the end of 23/24, then the door will apparently open for West Ham and Fonseca if Sullivan wishes to go down that route, and it is believed tax issues were the only obstacle standing in the way of his move to Tottenham in 2021. Interestingly, the 50-year-old has been praised by some big names in the beautiful game, like Antonio Conte.

"He is demonstrating his qualities after his time in Ukraine [with Shakhtar Donetsk]," Conte said on Fonseca during his time at Roma.

"Here, you have to settle in, your opponents study you and prepare very well to stop you. He brought an idea and also used it in Serie A. Roma deserve compliments. They have a competitive squad made up of experienced players and very good talents.

"They are in a great moment of form. Roma have a maturity, strength and knowledge which will force us to show them respect."