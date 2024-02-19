West Ham United are plotting to appoint the “next Unai Emery” to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium, according to a new update.

David Moyes under West Ham pressure

The Hammers are still yet to win a game in 2024 after suffering another Premier League defeat on the weekend, this time to strugglers Nottingham Forest.

It was yet another afternoon to forget, losing 2-0 and seeing new signing Kalvin Phillips sent off. Plenty of West Ham supporters in the away end at The City Ground made their feelings known at the end of the game, unveiling a ‘Moyes Out’ banner.

However, Moyes came out and defended his position after the defeat at The City Ground, saying on fans’ discontent:

“I’m pretty long in the tooth, it happens and I don’t think you can please everybody. I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham. Maybe they want something different but if they’re honest I think they probably have to say it’s been as good a time as they’ve had at the club, winning a trophy and the league positions.

"Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

It is believed that Moyes is still under no immediate pressure in regards to getting the sack, but it looks as if club officials are looking at their options.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke in the last 48 hours, West Ham are plotting to appoint the “next Unai Emery”, looking at bosses who are serial trophy winners and have a CV littered with top clubs. Those at the London Stadium have been ‘impressed with Aston Villa’s capture of Emery in 2022 and would consider the potential to lure a top-calibre manager of their own’.

The Hammers want Moyes to stay but now have a shortlist of potential managers to replace the Scot, should they feel a change is needed.

It looks as if the club could well have a new man in the dugout during 2024, but when that will be remains to be seen. Moyes’ current contract expires at the end of the season, with talks over an extension thought to be on hold for now.

So far this year, things have gone from bad to worse, falling down the Premier League table and exiting the FA Cup to Championship side Bristol City.

In regards to who could take over in the Emery mould, former Wolves, Sevilla and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has been mentioned and is open to the idea of replacing Moyes.

He‘s won three honours as a manager and has taken charge of a number of top clubs, so perhaps Lopetegui could be a target, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.