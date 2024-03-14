West Ham United chiefs think an "outstanding" tactician is "gettable", and he's now seen as the favourite to replace David Moyes if he leaves.

Moyes' future still uncertain as West Ham contract winds down

The Scotsman has been one of their most successful managers in history, guiding the club to successive campaigns in Europe and helping them to win their first piece of major silverware since the 1980s last campaign.

West Ham's Europa Conference League triumph in Prague will go down in the memory of every supporter as a Moyes era-defining night, and it was the perfect end to a topsy-turvy campaign where the Hammers were flirting with relegation domestically.

On paper, Moyes' achievements since he's come in have been extremely noteworthy, but there are those who believe the 60-year-old has taken West Ham as far as he possibly can.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

While their European record has been sublime under the former Man United boss, West Ham's league form since the summer of 2022 has shed doubt over the suitability of Moyes long-term.

They finished 14th last season and were stuck in a battle to avoid the drop for a large portion of 2022/2023, so much so that Moyes was close to being sacked by West Ham last season as well.

The Irons boss' contract expires this summer, and it is believed that technical director Tim Steidten has been looking at potential Moyes replacements in the background at West Ham.

According to reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, while provisional talks have taken place over a new contract for Moyes, the club will wait to assess the situation before putting it on the table.

"He quite confidentially spoke to the press and said he has a contract offer and that it is him that is deliberating for now and not the club," wrote Ex.

"This story isn’t entirely what my sources had led me to believe. I think the terms and conditions of the have been discussed and are probably close to agreement. I do, however, believe that the deal has effectively been put off being completed until the end of the season when we are able to properly assess the achievements this year. I feel that this is the best decision for all parties."

Graham Potter favourite to replace David Moyes at West Ham

Football Insider, sharing an in-depth report on the managers who could succeed Moyes if he departs, have an interesting line on Graham Potter.

Indeed, according to the website, West Ham's board see Potter as "gettable" and he's currently the favourite to replace Moyes as things stand.

Out of work since being sacked by Chelsea, the 48-year-old is apparently still held in high regard, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola previously calling him "outstanding" for the job he did at Brighton.