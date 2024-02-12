West Ham endured a wretched Sunday, going down 6-0 to London rivals Arsenal on home soil. It was 4-0 before the break at the London Stadium, and then Bukayo Saka and former Irons midfielder Declan Rice struck in the second half to rub salt in the wounds.

It was the joint-heaviest home defeat in West Ham's league history, and it extends their winless run across all competitions to seven games. Knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City, West Ham have amassed just three points since beating Arsenal in the reverse fixture at the Emirates at the end of last year. While half of the 12 goals they've conceded in that stretch came yesterday, it's almost as concerning that they've only managed to score three.

Premier League form table since last West Ham win Rank Team P GD Pts 15 Nottingham Forest 5 -2 4 16 Sheffield United 5 -6 4 17 Everton 5 -5 3 18 West Ham United 5 -9 3 19 Burnley 5 -5 2 20 Bournemouth 5 -8 2

Even though David Moyes delivered the club's first major trophy since 1980 last season when he won the Europa Conference League, his position is now coming under inevitable scrutiny.

Richard Keys makes West Ham claim on Graham Potter

Speaking on beIN sports, presenter Richard Keys picked out a potential candidate to replace Moyes in East London as he cast doubt on the Scotsman's future ahead of the expiry of his contract this summer, even though there are talks over a new West Ham deal.

He said (via Caught Offside):

“We shouldn’t really speculate about his job, but Graham Potter comes to mind. He’s one they might look at. I don’t think [Moyes] has a long-term future there.”

Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea last season just seven months after he replaced Thomas Tuchel and has been out of work since, could represent a pretty radical change from Moyes. In his last full season at Brighton, the Seagulls averaged the fourth-highest possession share in the league, and were the third-slowest attacking team, preferring a more methodical build-up. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed the "outstanding" Englishman for implementing this style of football successfully, with Potter delivering the club's first-ever top-half finish in the Premier League.

By contrast, West Ham have posted the fifth-lowest possession share this season, and have statistically been the most direct team in the league. If Potter was to arrive, supporters could need to give him time to transform the team's style of play, be it through coaching, recruitment or both.

The London Stadium faithful may have been impressed by what they've seen from the former Ostersunds boss, who hasn't lost any of his eight meetings with the Hammers. The first five of those finished in draws, but he's won two of the last three - a 3-1 success at the Amex Stadium in May 2022 and a 2-0 triumph in the capital the following August.