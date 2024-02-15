West Ham United chiefs could be tempted into an elite managerial alternative to the heavily-linked Graham Potter as David Moyes' future remains up in the air.

Moyes contract expiring as West Ham delay renewal

The Scotsman is under contract until June, and while talks have been held over extending his stay at the London Stadium, there is a real belief now that recent results are making West Ham think twice.

Moyes is without a win in 2024 as pressure surrounds his precarious position, with supporters now divided over whether he is the right man to take the club forward despite a very successful last few seasons. West Ham clinched the 2023 Europa Conference League last year, ending their near-40-year wait for a major trophy, but Moyes' dogmatic style isn't exactly winning over a large portion of the fan base.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7rh 20/21 16th 19/20

Technical director Tim Steidten is apparently assessing alternatives to Moyes if the 60-year-old does end up leaving, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano telling GiveMeSport that his future remains an open situation.

“It’s still an open situation with regards to David Moyes staying at West Ham," said Romano.

"Every week, we seem to have ten different reports. One day, they’re saying a new deal is done, and then the next day, some are saying he’s leaving. The reality is that a new deal has been discussed, but the situation is fluid, and there’s still no final decision been made by both Moyes and the West Ham board.”

There have been many different names floated in the press as possible candidates to succeed Moyes, with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter regularly mentioned.

West Ham chiefs have shortlisted Potter as a credible managerial option, and this is backed by national outlets like The Telegraph, who state that the 47-year-old is among their lead contenders. That same outlet, though, also states that another free agent in Julen Lopetegui could entice interest from east London.

West Ham could turn to Lopetegui appointment

According to their information, via reliable journalist Matt Law, Lopetegui is a tempting option for West Ham despite his spell at Wolves ending unceremoniously.

A Europa League winner at Sevilla, the 57-year-old is readily available like Potter and has a few big-name admirers. One of them is Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who called the tactician an "exceptional" person following his sacking by Real Madrid.

"I would like to call him in the next days. I'm so disappointed, but I know what football is," said Guardiola on Lopetegui.

"I'm sorry for Julen because he's a friend of mine, he's an exceptional person. We played together at Barcelona, and have an amazing relationship.

"But, it is what it is football. Nobody can escape that. When you have bad results you will not continue in places like Barcelona, Madrid. You win matches in a row, or you won't have the chance to continue."