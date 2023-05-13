West Ham have been linked with a move to replace David Moyes with Marco Silva after a disappointing season.

The Hammers are just above the relegation zone and while they are likely to remain in the Premier League next season, the board may still choose to replace him.

Who could replace David Moyes as West Ham manager?

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are now considering a move for Fulham manager Marco Silva after a very impressive season. The Cottagers have been defensively rugged and tactically astute under Silva.

The 45-year-old has a £6million release clause in his contract which West Ham will need to pay if they are to replace Moyes with Silva. The two managers are at opposite ends of their careers in coaching and signing Silva could be what the London outfit needs to move into another gear and create a long-term vision.

Moyes has been a fantastic manager for West Ham and if the board is planning on replacing him at the end of the season, winning the Europa Conference League would be that much sweeter.

Would Marco Silva be the right appointment for West Ham?

Speaking to Football Insider, Sky Sports pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor said he believes Silva is the right man for West Ham to hire.

He said: "I think bringing Silva in would be the right decision. David Moyes has been outstanding for the club, but I think it’s time to bring in a younger manager with new ideas.

"Silva has done brilliantly with Fulham and the way they play football, the authority he has – I think he’d be a great appointment for West Ham.

"It wouldn’t even be a sacking for Moyes. It’d be a thank you for your service – but the club has to move forward now. I think it will happen."

Hopefully leaving West Ham wouldn't spell the end of Moyes' career as a manager. Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have managed more games in the Premier League than the Scotsman. In total, he has taken charge of 647 games and counting.

West Ham have three Premier League games left as well as their semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar. Should they win that, they will have the final to contend with as well.