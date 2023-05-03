West Ham United face a tough test on Wednesday night as they travel north to face title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad.

Promising performances against Arsenal and Bournemouth had seen the Hammers move away from the chasing pack at the bottom of the Premier League but successive defeats against Liverpool and Crystal Palace mean that David Moyes' side are not yet completely safe in the top flight.

The east London outfit could drop further down the table this evening when they face Pep Guardiola's in-form Citizens, and with another tough game against Manchester United to come on Sunday, Moyes could well make changes for this game, which could be considered something of a free hit.

How should West Ham line up against Manchester City?

This is how the Scottish manager could line his side up at the Etihad tonight, with four changes from the side that started in the 4-3 defeat to Palace last time out.

(4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Cornet, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio.

Despite shipping four over the weekend, Lukasz Fabianski looks likely to maintain his place in between the sticks for the Hammers on Wednesday night.

There are three changes to the backline that looked so suspect against Palace, as the same defending against a side as dangerous as City could be disastrous for West Ham.

Vladimir Coufal drops out with Thilo Kehrer replacing him at right-back, with the Czech defender also rested ahead of this weekend's game against Erik ten Hag's side, as the Germany international arguably represents a more defensive-minded option for the Hammers.

There is one enforced change as Kurt Zouma leaving Selhurst Park in a protective boot means he won't be featuring tonight, so Angelo Ogbonna is the man to partner Nayef Aguerd at centre-back.

The final defensive change comes at left-back, as Emerson Palmieri looked suspect once again against Palace, so much so that he was dragged off at the break. Having been criticised for his "schoolboy" defending in the past, he could easily be exposed by City's frightening attack, so Aaron Cresswell replaces him on the left.

In midfield, while there might be an argument to rest the likes of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, especially after the Czech midfielder's "rollercoaster" performance against Palace - as per Malik Ouzia - Moyes has preferred that duo all season, and they seem likely to start together again.

Lucas Paqueta will be looking to continue his fine recent form in the advanced midfield role, having scored three in his last four, while Jarrod Bowen will keep his place on the right-hand side as in scoring against Arsenal and assisting versus Bournemouth, he has also shown glimpses of rediscovering his performances from last season.

Maxwel Cornet is handed a rare start on the left ahead of Pablo Fornals, while Michail Antonio is given the nod in attack after another goal against Palace last weekend.