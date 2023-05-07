West Ham United return to the London Stadium this evening as they face Manchester United in their ongoing fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Saturday's results mean that the Hammers are still just four points clear of the bottom three and cannot be considered safe, but a positive result against Erik ten Hag's side would definitely put them in a strong position ahead of the final three games of the season.

David Moyes' side were soundly beaten by champions-elect Manchester City in midweek to make it three defeats in a row, although they were without the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd due to illness.

All three are expected to return this evening, however, which will surely boost the east London side's chances of securing a vitally important three points.

How should West Ham line up against Manchester United?

Lukas Fabianski has been Moyes' first-choice for the vast majority of the Premier League season and the experienced shot-stopper looks unlikely to lose his place in between the sticks this evening.

Vladimir Coufal was forced off with a hamstring injury in the defeat at the Etihad on Wednesday night so looks unlikely to be fit for the visit of United, which suggests that Thilo Kehrer will move to right-back as his replacement.

The Germany international should move from centre-back to the full-back position, which allows Nayef Aguerd to return to the side in the first of four changes, partnering Angelo Ogbonna in the heart of the Hammers defence in the absence of the stricken Kurt Zouma.

Moyes has a big decision to make at left-back, where he has alternated between Aaron Cresswell and Emerson throughout the campaign, but it is the Italian defender who should get the nod for this one.

Against a dangerous counter-attacking United attack, Cresswell's lack of pace could prove a problem for West Ham, as was seen with his "desperate" defending last season - as per Dean Ashton. Indeed, that came as he inexplicably earned a red card in the crucial Europa League away tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In midfield, changes seem like a must as Flynn Downes once again showed little to suggest he was a worthwhile purchase having 'frustrated Moyes' - as per Jonty Colman - versus City. That performance wouldn't have helped his cause with the Englishman still yet to register a goal or assist so far this term.

Rice and Soucek return after illness, with Lucas Paqueta moving back into the attacking-midfield role which has seen him notch goals against Bournemouth, Liverpool and KRC Genk in recent weeks.

Said Benrahma can offer magic in the attack, so he comes in for Pablo Fornals on the left-hand side, with Jarrod Bowen unsurprisingly keeping his place on the right.

They support the in-form Michail Antonio up front, in the hope that he can inspire the Hammers to a much-improved display this evening.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.