The summer signing of Lucas Paqueta has seen Manuel Lanzini lose his regular starting spot at West Ham United and David Moyes should ensure the Argentine leaves the London Stadium this summer.

The attacking midfielder has mustered just one start in the Premier League so far this campaign and while he will be fondly remembered by fans for some of his performances across the past few years, it is clear that his time with the Hammers should come to an end.

Should West Ham get rid of Manuel Lanzini?

West Ham would sign the midfield maestro from Al-Jazira in 2016 after he had impressed in a loan spell at the London Stadium under Slaven Bilic in the 2015/16 campaign.

A fee of £9m was enough to bring him in on a permanent deal, and he has been a regular for the Hammers ever since, featuring 222 times in all competitions, in which he has contributed 31 goals and 28 assists.

Despite being a big part of the success under Moyes last season, registering five goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances, the Scottish manager hasn't trusted him to appear regularly in the top flight so far this campaign, despite their struggles towards the bottom of the division.

Lanzini has appeared in just 144 minutes of Premier League action so far this campaign, which includes only one start. That's something of a surprise given that he has two goals and one assist in seven Europa Conference League outings.

It was only in January 2022 when the Argentine was lauded by teammate Declan Rice as "special, special player" following a brace away at Crystal Palace, which suggests how quickly he has fallen out of favour under Moyes.

Unfortunately, Lanzini now looks well past his best and seems certain to leave in the summer when his contract expires, having been rather stealing a wage from David Sullivan this term.

The 30-year-old earns £70k-per-week at the London Stadium, which means that in the 33 weeks since the Premier League season started, he has set the club back £2.3m for every top-flight start he has made.

You could definitely argue that Lanzini could have been given more minutes to aid West Ham's woes in front of goal so far this term, which leaves them 18th in the division, but it seems clear that he has to leave this summer.