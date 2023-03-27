West Ham United have told midfielder Manuel Lanzini that he is free to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What’s the latest on Lanzini’s future?

The Argentine will be out of contract at the London Stadium in the summer and having fallen out of favour under David Moyes, making just one start in the Premier League since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, is likely to be heading for the door. The Irons star is reportedly wanted once again by his former club River Plate and according to TyC Sports, his father delivered an interview admitting that the 30-year-old could well be about to complete his return to the Primera Division.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones recently claimed that the maestro is indeed expected to leave and seek a new challenge upon the conclusion of the current campaign. He said: “Yeah, I mean, I think it actually will be; I'd say the fairest way to put it is that it's most likely his last season now at West Ham."

And now, according to Football Insider, West Ham have actually “told” Lanzini that he is free to look for his next destination ahead of the summer window. The E20 outfit are “yet to hold” talks over extending his stay so it’s extremely likely that he will depart as a free agent.

River Plate are “keen” to try and lure their former star back to Buenos Aires and are currently “leading the charge”, but it’s stated that there is also “major interest” from the UK and Europe.

Are West Ham wrong to let Lanzini go?

Lanzini has been hailed a “special” player by his West Ham teammate Declan Rice and whilst he has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, it would be the right decision to let him go.

The Nike-sponsored star has played just 146 minutes of top-flight football since the start of the season, showing that Moyes clearly doesn’t view him as part of his long-term plans. The Ituzaingo native also currently earns £70k-p/w so whilst the hierarchy wouldn’t receive a fee from his sale as he leaves for nothing, it would certainly free up space on the wage bill to invest in future potential new signings.

Lanzini came through the academy ranks at River Plate so it would be nice for him to go back to his homeland and to where it all started to possibly see him through until the time comes he hangs up his boots in the next few years to come.