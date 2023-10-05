Highlights West Ham United hopes to replicate their European success from last season as they face SC Freiburg in the Europa League tonight.

Aaron Cresswell is expected to be the only player absent due to injury, while star player Jarrod Bowen may have suffered a knock but the extent is still unclear.

Summer signing Mohammed Kudus could be the difference maker for West Ham in the Europa League, as he has already proven himself with five goals in nine appearances and poses a greater threat going forward than Michail Antonio.

West Ham United are back in action in the Europa League tonight, as the Hammers embark on the second game of the group stage against SC Freiburg.

David Moyes’ side will hope to replicate the highs that they achieved on the continent last season, as they claimed their first European prize since 1965 by winning the Europa Conference League.

The Irons got their Europa League campaign off to a strong start last time out in the competition, coming from behind at the London Stadium to beat Serbian outfit Backa Topola 3-1.

What is the latest West Ham United team news?

With four wins from their opening seven league games, the east Londoners have started the season in fine fashion on the back of their relegation-threatening form throughout the last term.

In terms of team news, Aaron Cresswell is expected to be the only player definitely absent from the action due to injury.

As relayed by the Evening Standard, Moyes’ star man Jarrod Bowen is suspected to have suffered a knock during the Hammers’ Premier League win against Sheffield United last weekend.

The manager is yet to confirm the extent of the reported injury, with the hope that it’s a case of a minor niggle rather than a pending absence.

The hero last time out in the competition was summer signing Mohammed Kudus, who scored his first goal for the club against Backa to inspire the hosts’ comeback to begin their European campaign with three points.

Should Mohammed Kudus start against Freiburg?

While the Ghanaian was signed for £38m from Ajax in the summer, he’s had a slow start to life with the Irons, with him yet to start a Premier League match from his opening four appearances.

The 2023/24 campaign has been encouraging for the 23-year-old so far, with him already netting five goals in nine appearances in all competitions, representing both West Ham and his former club.

Once lauded as “electric” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the versatile forward could once again be the difference maker for Moyes’ side in the Europa League, with the opportunity there for him to add to his tally in the tournament.

Last time out in the Premier League, the Ghana international replaced Michail Antonio to lead the line for the Irons, a position that he could occupy this evening to add to the threat going forward to damage Freiburg.

The danger that Kudus can exert on the opposition is highlighted by his numbers over the past year, with FBref ranking him in the top 1% of those in his position in competitions comparable to Eredivisie for his rate of expected goals (xG) and successful take-ons.

Averaging 0.48 non-penalty xG and 4.56 successful take-ons per 90, the £90k-per-week forward poses a far higher threat going forward than Antonio, who averaged 0.29 non penalty xG and 1.56 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year.

Moyes could give his progressing side a big advantage by getting another win on the board, in a match that could be testing considering that Freiburg also won their group opener.

Tonight is the ideal opportunity for the manager to test the waters to discover Kudus’ best position in claret and blue, in a match that could allow him to showcase his talents to the benefit of all but Freiburg.