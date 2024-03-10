Fresh from a frustrating mid-week defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg in the Europa League last 16 first leg, West Ham United hosted a Burnley side on course for Premier League relegation at the first time of asking after a woeful season back in the top-flight.

On paper, the Hammers seemed to have a routine task in front of them, but that did not prove to be the case as Vincent Kompany's side almost shocked the London Stadium in a 2-2 draw. The Clarets went in front courtesy of a stunning strike from David Fofana and an own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos, before a Lucas Paqueta goal and a Danny Ings' late equaliser. Burnley now sit 11 points adrift of safety, whilst David Moyes' side sit seventh.

James Ward-Prowse slammed for Burnley display

One man who failed to impress against Burnley was summer signing James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder initially started well in a West Ham shirt after joining from Southampton, but showed the effects of a long season so far up against the Clarets. Well-known news page, West Ham News, aired their frustrations over the performance, posting on X:

The former Southampton captain was taken off at half-time following a performance to forget at the London Stadium. But even without the midfielder, the Hammers failed to secure all three points, despite goals from Paqueta and Ings.

Ward-Prowse failed to win a single ground duel

It's no shock that Ward-Prowse was criticised so heavily after such a disappointing display, given his stats against Burnley. At the heart of midfield, West Ham needed to win the battle against Burnley, but the substituted Englishman simply failed to do so in the first-half.

James Ward-Prowse vs Burnley Stats (via Sofascore) Ground Duels Won 0/1 Aerial Duels Won 2/2 Touches 24 Tackles 0

On an off day, perhaps the criticism was perhaps harsh on Ward-Prowse, but he must not make it a habit at the London Stadium. Up next, he'll have the perfect chance to make amends with Freiburg and the opportunity to turn things around in the Europa League on offer in mid-week.

Of course, whether he gets that chance remains to be seen, but after coming off at the break, he'll be the one with the fresh legs in the middle of the park for the Hammers.