West Ham are reportedly interested in making a move for young Boca Juniors striker Mateo Retegui during the summer transfer window.

Is Retegui heading to Europe?

The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade at Tigre on loan from Boca, scoring an impressive six goals in just eight league starts this season. He has also won an average of 2.9 aerial duels per game in Argentinian top flight, highlighting his prowess as a target man, and big things are being predicted for him into the future.

Retegui may feel that a move to Europe is beckoning, however, in order for him to enjoy a new challenge and test himself in one of world football's most competitive leagues. The Italian has been linked with a switch to the likes of Lazio and Inter Milan in Serie A but it also looks as though the Premier League could be a potential destination.

That's where West Ham come into play, as David Moyes eyes up possible attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer window. His team have been profligate in front of goal this season, only scoring 24 goals in 26 league games, which has no doubt played a key part in their struggles.

Could Retegui be off to West Ham?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], the Hammers are a "great rival" for the other clubs who are keen on signing Retegui this summer, which also include La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. They are believed to have "already asked for information" about the player, which further suggests that there is progress being made.

GBSK's "spending power" has the potential to beat competition from any club in Italy, given the lack of TV money inflating club finances in Serie A, and the player's valuation is thought to be €15-20m (£13.1m-17.5m). A personal "desire for Serie A" could potentially work against West Ham but that remains to be seen, with the decision ultimately lying with Retegui himself.

He could be a really exciting signing by Moyes' men, with the youngster scoring twice in as many caps for Italy, highlighting his potential, with his best years still likely to be ahead of him. Pundit Lele Adani has described him as a "mix between Belotti and Iaquinta" - two impressive Italian strikers in their own right down the years - and a tally of 29 strikes in 51 appearances is further proof of how clinical he is in the final third.