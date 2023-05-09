West Ham are closely monitoring the availability of Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

What’s the latest Matteo Guendouzi to West Ham?

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Hammers are now “interested” in the 24-year-old and view him as a “potential replacement” for Declan Rice, who looks set to depart the London Stadium.

The report details that the Englishman, whose contract expires in 2024, is attracting serious attention from Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

David Moyes labelled the club captain as the “best English midfielder around” and that his fee will be “very expensive.”

With an estimated transfer value of around £70m as per Transfermarkt, this funding could be astutely reinvested in Guendouzi, for a far cheaper price.

Would Matteo Guendouzi be a good signing for West Ham?

The seven-cap international has previously played in England, making 82 appearances for Arsenal across a two-year period.

Upon his arrival, Unai Emery said: "He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him. He has big potential. He wants to learn and improve and will be an important part of our first-team squad.”

However, in the summer of 2020, following an altercation with Brighton striker Neal Maupay, the former Lorient man was banished from training and excluded from match-day squads due to alleged issues with his general conduct.

For the past couple of seasons, he has played for Marseille and has developed huge maturity and authority on the pitch.

This is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 8% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for interceptions per 90, as well as the highest 2% and 5% for pass completion and progressive passes per 90, according to FBref.

Similarly, Rice resides in the top 3% for interceptions and the highest 18% for pass completion - showing that he occupies a similar role to his midfield counterpart. By this evidence, Guendouzi could seamlessly slot into that pivot position.

The former Gunner has also been described as a “warrior” by Alan Shearer and has looked like a leader for the French outfit, possessing the necessary attributes to fill Rice’s humongous void.

Guendouzi’s price tag is thought to be around £27m, via Football Transfers, and he represents an attainable, exciting, and affordable prospect for the East Londoners.

Furthermore, if West Ham triumph in the Europa Conference League then they will have to balance domestic and European football for a third season in a row, and the Frenchman’s experience, tenacity, and ball recovery could be pivotal as they look ahead to life without Rice.