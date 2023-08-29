Highlights West Ham are interested in signing one of the most talked about players in the Premier League.

They are a colossus and could be available on a loan deal.

They rank incredibly highly for aerial duels won.

West Ham United will be hoping to add some more fresh faces to their squad before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

David Moyes has led his side to a wonderful start to their Premier League campaign, but with European group stage football to come between now and Christmas, along with their domestic commitments, the Scot may try and add some depth to his senior side.

With this in mind, Moyes could be preparing to resurrect a move which looked all but dead a few weeks ago.

Will West Ham United make another signing?

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has given an update on Harry Maguire and his future as it looks as though West Ham may go back in for him.

He said: “West Ham United considering whether to go back in for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

"They had £30m deal agreed earlier this month, only for Maguire to decide to stay & fight for his place. It’s thought West Ham exploring loan deal.”

It looked as though Moyes was close to signing Maguire a few weeks ago before everything fell through, meaning it could be second time lucky for the club.

The £190k-per-week defender may well see the move to London as a chance to secure regular game time and Moyes will be desperate to sign him before the window closes.

Will Harry Maguire improve West Ham?

West Ham have already signed one defender recently, luring ex-Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart after he enjoyed a brilliant campaign for the German side.

He ranked second in the squad for overall Sofascore rating (7.26) while also ranking fourth for accurate passes (41.5), tackles (1.8), and first for interceptions per game (2.2), showcasing his astute defensive abilities in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, his rating would have ranked him first across the entire West Ham squad last term while the defender would have ranked second for accurate passes, fifth for tackles and first for interceptions per match, indicating that he could be a huge improvement on what West Ham currently have.

He could also form a wonderful partnership with current target Maguire, despite the United defender struggling for game time last season.

The 30-year-old started just eight Premier League matches under Erik ten Hag, yet he still ranked in the top 10% when compared to positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won per 90 (3.11), showcasing his physicality at the heart of the defence.

Mavropanos also ranked highly for aerials won per 90 when compared to peers (3.35) while sitting in the top 8% for progressive carries per (1.92) and shot-creating actions per 90 (1.38), demonstrating that he a brutish threat both defensively and going forward.

Equally as powerful, Maguire could form a dream partnership with the Greek centre-half as the England man could focus on his physical skill set, all while allowing Mavropanos the opportunity to drive forward often, utilising his passing abilities in the process.

The United defender has been hailed as a “colossus” by Simon Jordan previously and this immense strength could only be an advantage for Moyes’ starting XI as he aims to chase more glory this season.