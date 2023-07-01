West Ham United are plotting a swoop to bring Norwich City defender Max Aarons to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Max Aarons leaving Norwich?

The Canaries right-back’s contract isn’t set to expire until the end of next season, but after personally confirming that he will be departing during the ongoing window, clubs will have been alerted to his availability ahead of the new term.

During his 44 Championship starts last season, Carrow Road’s academy graduate established himself as David Wagner’s both third defensive and offensive best-performing player, so he may not be short of potential suitors, and it’s not the first time that he’s been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Back in 2021, The Independent’s Nick Mashiter first credited David Moyes with an interest in the 23-year-old, and whilst a deal at the time obviously failed to materialise, it sounds like the boss is preparing to take a second bite of the cherry when it comes to securing his target.

Are West Ham signing Aarons?

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are “set to make a move” for Aarons this summer having been made aware that he is leaving his boyhood club.

The Irons’ interest from two years ago is backed up by the report and it’s believed that Norwich’s defender also “attracted interest” from Barcelona back in the day, and should he put pen to paper, he would “boost” the boss’ options at right-back alongside Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson.

Could Aarons be a good addition for Moyes?

West Ham are likely to have a healthy budget to recruit the players that they want should Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal go through and Aarons has clearly been a long-term target for Moyes which is understandable to see why considering the positive impact he has at both ends of the pitch.

Norwich’s “special” right-back, as lauded by their former manager Daniel Farke, made a total of 84 tackles last season which was more than any other member of his squad, via FBRef, alongside averaging 1.4 clearances per second-tier game, but he was also a threat going forward.

Sponsored by Adidas, the £22.5k-per-week earner ranked in the 99th percentile for progressive carries so loves to take on his marker and when having made it to the opposition’s box, whipped 102 crosses into the area which was the second-highest number in the east of England, so he would be a fantastic acquisition should the boss successfully be able to convince him to join.