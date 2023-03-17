Danny Ings was signed by West Ham to score the goals to keep them in the Premier League.

Other than his brace against Nottingham Forest, the 30-year-old is yet to prove a worthwhile investment, but under Michael Carrick, the goal poacher could get back to his best form and ensure that the Hammers will be playing top-flight football next season.

How has Danny Ings performed at West Ham?

With Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca boasting just six goals between them in the Premier League this season, David Moyes worked quickly to bring Ings to the London Stadium in January.

The former England international would arrive in a deal worth £15m, having scored six goals in 18 appearances for Aston Villa in the first half of the campaign.

It was a signing that certainly made sense for the Hammers, given their woes in the final third this season have left them in a relegation battle in the Premier League, and Ings has consistently found the back of the net in his career, boasting 70 top-flight goals across spells with Burnley, Southampton, Liverpool and Villa.

Noel Whelan labelled Ings a "phenomenal finisher" during his time at Villa, but he is yet to prove that in his time at West Ham, as he has just two goals in eight appearances, with WhoScored awarding him a woeful 6.37 average rating for his performances in the Premier League.

However, he is averaging fewer shots, dribbles and key passes compared to his time at Villa, which suggests that a new manager could get the 30-year-old back to his best, which could prove vital as the Hammers look to avoid a disastrous relegation back to the Championship.

Could Carrick unleash Ings?

One man who has been linked with taking over from Moyes at the London Stadium is 41-year-old Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick.

The former Manchester United midfielder has proven to be a revelation at the Riverside, transforming Boro from relegation candidates to promotion contenders in just a few months at the club, which led Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge to label him a "class act" on Twitter.

Perhaps his most impressive feat with the Championship side has been the evolution of Chuba Akpom, as the former Arsenal man has crashed in 23 league goals this season, having failed to hit double figures before in his career.

Although prospective new managers might be most excited about working with West Ham's influential captain Declan Rice, the England international does not look to have a long-term future at the club, and perhaps wouldn't be the person to benefit most from Carrick's arrival.

Carrick has shown that he knows how to get a side playing free-flowing attacking football to get the best out of a striker, and Ings could prosper in a West Ham side that starts to look dangerous going forward once again.