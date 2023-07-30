Highlights

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio would consider a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia this summer amid uncertainty over his future at the London Stadium, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Michail Antonio leaving West Ham United?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke writing in his biweekly column for Football Insider, it is believed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who former England international Steven Gerrard manages, hold a 'concrete interest' in trying to entice the £85k-a-week ace to the Gulf region this summer.

The report states that Al Ettifaq have received 'encouragement' from West Ham over a potential deal being struck and the Hammers wouldn't stand in the way of the Jamaica international making a lucrative cross-continental move.

90min corroborate that West Ham would be open to parting ways with Antonio and have confirmed that they are 'anticipating' a bid for the 33-year-old from Al Ettifaq.

It is said that West Ham would sanction Antonio's departure if a 'suitable' offer was to arrive due to the veteran being in the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

Over the course of his time in east London, Antonio has been a fan favourite and notched 75 goals and 43 assists in 276 games in West Ham colours, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, a new challenge could now await Antonio as he veers towards the twilight years of his career and talks are at an early stage, according to Sky Sports Premier League.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that Antonio would be willing to consider the prospect of heading to Saudi Arabia to join Al Ettifaq.

Jones told FFC: "There has been nothing formal around this one at the moment, but that doesn't mean that conversations have not begun between intermediaries. It wouldn't actually surprise me if the player was willing to at least listen to what is on the table there because his future at West Ham, long-term, seems a little bit in doubt; he's still got a year of his contract to run. West Ham, I believe, have the option to give him one more year on top of that, so it's not like he's desperate to get out of there, but if he's offered huge money to go to Saudi Arabia, it wouldn't surprise me if he considered it."

What now for West Ham United?

If Antonio was to head for the sunnier climbs of the Middle East, West Ham boss David Moyes would likely enter the market to try and recruit another forward to take his place.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has reportedly been earmarked as someone who could fill the void and may join the club on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £30 million, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim.

In other positions, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is a target for the Hammers and they are ready to ramp up their interest in the England international by submitting an official bid for his services, as per Football Insider.

Tuttomercatoweb has detailed that Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis is closing in on a move to the London Stadium and should arrive in the capital across the next few days.