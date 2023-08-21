West Ham United have invested the £105m recouped from the mammoth sale of Declan Rice in an intelligent manner.

James Ward-Prowse, who joined from Southampton for £30m, registered two assists on his debut in a 3-1 win against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Whilst the £35.4m signing of Edson Alvarez looks to be another shrewd acquisition due to his strong defensive capabilities.

However, the Irons are yet to add any attackers to the squad, despite Gianluca Scamacca returning to Italy after an underwhelming season in England.

Rumours are now viciously circulating around potential forward options…

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to Sacha Tavolieri, West Ham are interested in Genk’s Mike Tresor.

But, before any deal advances, the Hammers must first settle and finalise Lucas Paqueta’s uncertain future.

Nevertheless, the east Londoners are keen to make progress from next week and be will in touch with Genk in due course.

Other reports have suggested that the Belgian whiz could be available for around €20m (£17m).

Would Mike Tresor be a good signing for West Ham?

Last season, the 24-year-old dynamo was thrown into European prominence thanks to a scintillating term with Genk - across 42 appearances, he scored eight times and crafted 24 assists.

This astonishing form meant that Tresor was named Belgian Pro League Player of the Season, whilst also breaking the assist record.

As a result, it was announced that the left-winger was in his nation’s squad for upcoming European qualifiers against Austria and Estiona back in June 2023.

Following his incredible numbers and achievements, talent scout Jacek Kulig described the joyous technician as “sensational” and he looks ready to make the next step in his career.

The jump from Belgian football to the Premier League is insurmountable, but a player of Tresor’s productivity, technique, and flair could provide some healthy and much-needed competition for Said Benrahma.

In a short space of time, the Algerian winger can dazzle and infuriate, but he is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important players.

Last season, Benrahma made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers, the second-highest in the squad, to underline his valuable nature under David Moyes.

However, the tricky winger continues to massively divide opinion.

On one hand, Joe Cole has described him as “unplayable” and someone he has “always been a fan of” due to his natural “ability” - this is mainly down to wonderful dribbling as he ranks within the best 22% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

But, he is equally frustrating, with the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg labelling the former Brentford livewire as “underwhelming” who suffers from a “constant lack of discipline and focus.”

Although Benrahma ended last campaign as the club’s joint-top scorer with six goals, Steinberg felt this was misleading as the majority were penalties and his assists were just simple passes for stunning, long-range efforts from his teammates.

Therefore, the arrival of Tresor could be the perfect antidote to eradicate Benrahma’s inconsistencies, whilst also proving to be a pivotal piece of squad depth.

This will be vital for West Ham, who face a third-consecutive season of European football, whilst also trying to build upon a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Premier League last term.