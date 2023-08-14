Highlights West Ham United are in talks to sign Mohammed Kudus as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

Three other Premier League teams are all chasing the Ajax superstar.

Kudus would be a fantastic addition for West Ham, with his goal-scoring ability, versatility, and winning mentality from his time in Holland.

West Ham United have entered "talks" to sign Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, but a reliable journalist has revealed that a deal going through will depend on one major condition.

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving Ajax?

Kudus still has another two years remaining on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but having firmly established himself as Maurice Steijn’s top-performing offensive player last season following the departure of Antony, he’s already caught the eye of Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Ghana international, however, is also believed to have gained a new admirer in David Moyes with ExWHUEmployee claiming that scouts were impressed with what they saw on offer from him whilst visiting the Eredivisie outfit to watch Edson Alvarez.

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to submit a second offer for Lucas Paqueta having seen their opening £70m bid rejected, so should he depart, the boss will need to enter the market to find a suitable replacement, and if the following update is to be believed, the 23-year-old has been highlighted as an ideal candidate.

Are West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus?

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham have started negotiations for Kudus with his camp, but are yet to directly contact Ajax to discover the conditions of a deal because they don't know whether they will yet be losing Paqueta. He wrote:

"EXCL: West Ham now open initial talks to sign Mohammed Kudus — priority target in case Lucas Paqueta leaves to join Manchester City #WHUFC. Positive talks on player side, Kudus open to the move — still waiting to approach Ajax as deal will depend on Paqueta."

How many goals has Mohammed Kudus scored?

In the Eredivisie last season, Kudus racked up 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 30 appearances so is extremely prolific in the final third, with this form seeing receive him three man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored, so if the attacking midfielder were to sign on the dotted line, he would be a fantastic recruit for Moyes.

The Ghana star, who earns £10k-per-week, also ranked in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 97th percentile for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, showing his desire to dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates at the top end of the pitch.

The Nima native, who has “electric” pace, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, would additionally provide the boss with wonderful versatility having operated in five various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including three roles in the centre, out wide on the right wing and even up top as a centre-forward.

Furthermore, Kudus already knows what it takes to compete and be successful having secured three trophies during his time at Ajax, so he would be able to match the winning mentality that the squad have created from winning the Europa Conference League and help them to aim for even more silverware moving forward.