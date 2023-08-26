Highlights West Ham has made impressive signings to replace Declan Rice, including Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Mohammed Kudus is the next man to join the Hammers in a very exciting move from Ajax.

But it seems they are not finished there...

West Ham are running out of time to do some late summer transfer business, but a new update could give supporters some hope as deadline day approaches at the end of next week.

Are West Ham making more signings?

The Hammers have undergone a big change since the end of last season, with Declan Rice unsurprisingly departing for Arsenal in a big-money move earlier in the summer.

It was always crucial that West Ham did some impressive business when it came to replacing the England international, and they have done just that, bringing in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse from Ajax and Southampton respectively, among other additions.

It also looks likely that Mohammed Kudus will arrive from Ajax, further strengthening David Moyes' side in the middle of the park as their summer rebuild continues. The hope is that their business isn't quite done there, however, with funds seemingly available from the Rice deal and a chance to make the squad more formidable than it has been for some time.

A new update regarding West Ham is certainly a positive one, as a potentially busy week lies ahead with those in charge of transfers in east London.

What's the latest on West Ham's transfer business?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Ryan Taylor talked up the idea of West Ham making one more signing after Kudus before the window closes next Friday evening:

"Obviously, Kudus is the one they're looking at. I think they are looking to bring him in as a centre-forward. West Ham are a team where it wouldn't surprise me if they brought in two new players on deadline day. That's how they operate, so I wouldn't be too concerned at the moment.

"The Lucas Paqueta situation has obviously complicated things a little bit in terms of incomings and spending power. That said, there should still be plenty of money there from the Declan Rice deal, so I do expect West Ham to be active."

This is exactly what West Ham fans will want to hear regarding possible signings, considering what a key period this feels like, in terms of making late additions and giving them the best possible chance of enjoying a strong season in the Premier League.

Kudus should be a fantastic piece of business if the Hammers get a deal over the line, having scored twice for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, not to mention bagging a goal and assist apiece in the opening two Eredivisie games for Ajax this season.

Should he come in as well as another signing, and Lucas Paqueta also stay put after being linked with a move to Manchester City, it could complete an excellent summer in the transfer market, at a time when there has been concern over how they would replace Rice.

While losing the former West Ham captain was clearly something that nobody at the club wanted to happen, if they can replace him with four or five excellent signings, the squad is ultimately going to be stronger for it, and the long-term future of the club could benefit from it at the same time.