Highlights

West Ham United boss David Moyes is looking to bring one of Europe's most exciting young attackers to the London Stadium before the close of play in the market, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Is Mohammed Kudus going to West Ham United?

According to Football Insider, Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus is said to be keen to move to the London Stadium this summer amid developments that have seen West Ham leap to the front of the queue to sign the Ghana international.

Kudus was close to joining Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion side earlier in the window for a fee in the region of £35 million; however, the deal collapsed after he demanded a release clause to move to the Amex Stadium.

The Guardian report that talks are 'advancing' between West Ham and Kudus over a deal that could now be worth £40 million. Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton have all shown interest in acquiring the 22-year-old this window.

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is also being targeted by West Ham to strengthen their forward line while free agent Jesse Lingard is training with the club after leaving Nottingham Forest and could be offered a short-term deal in east London.

Despite speculation over his future in Amsterdam, Kudus scored in Ajax's opening day victory over Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, helping his side to run out 4-1 victors, as per ESPN.

Last term, Kudus hit great heights across all competitions, pitching in with 18 goals and seven assists for Ajax across 42 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has revealed that Kudus is indeed a 'priority' target for West Ham in the latter stages of the window.

Romano stated: "With Brighton, the deal is more than on standby. At the moment, it is off because Brighton had an agreement with Ajax but not with the player.

"West Ham are advancing. West Ham are pushing. At the moment, it is not a done deal because it depends on Lucas Paqueta, but he is a name that they are considering.

"Let's see if they will decide to go for Kudus even if they don't sell Lucas Paqueta, but he is one of the priority targets, for sure."

Who else could join West Ham United?

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham are moving forward in their bid to sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos after their proposed deal to bring in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire collapsed.

In a surprise turn of events, the Hammers are also keen on signing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku and are embroiled in a race with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to bring in the Belgium international, as per The Independent.

The report states that West Ham are 'consequently more advanced' in their approach to try and land Doku for a fee believed to be under the £50 million mark.

West Ham have held initial discussions with Burnley regarding midfielder Josh Brownhill, though several other 'unnamed clubs' remain in the race for the Warrington-born ace, as per The Daily Express.