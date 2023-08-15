Highlights

West Ham United are keen on bringing in one of Europe's hottest talents; however, journalist Paul Brown would be 'surprised' if David Moyes could convince him to move to the London Stadium.

What's the latest news on the West Ham United transfer front?

The Irons have finally got their act together in the transfer market, confirming the signings of Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the proposed deal that looked set to take Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to the London Stadium has now collapsed after West Ham grew tired of waiting for the England international, as per The Guardian.

Maguire is believed to want a £7 million pay-off from Manchester United to leave the club, which is believed to have been a sticking point in negotiating an exit. Despite a £30 million fee being agreed between West Ham and the Red Devils alongside personal terms being shook on, the 30-year-old will now stay in the North West for the time being.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou has emerged as an alternative target to strengthen the Hammers' backline and a £30 million swoop is being lined up to take him to east London. At the same time, a loan deal with an option-to-buy may also be a viable route to land the Ivory Coast international, according to The Sun.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are also keen on Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus, who has previously attracted heavy interest from Brighton & Hove Albion this window.

As per The Independent, Chelsea and Arsenal have also courted the Ghana international in the last few weeks and it is said that Ajax could be willing to let Kudus leave for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Kudus played the full 90 minutes for Ajax in their Eredivisie opener against Heracles Almelo last weekend, getting himself on the scoresheet in a 4-1 victory, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has admitted that he would be shocked if West Ham were able to land Kudus this summer.

Brown stated: "I think Kudus is potentially the next big thing, but there are other clubs in for him and I don't think West Ham are high on his list of priorities.

"I would be surprised if that one comes off. I think there are other people they're looking at more seriously than Kudus and he will probably go somewhere else."

Who else could West Ham United look to bring in this summer?

According to Telegraph Sport, West Ham may turn their attention towards Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson to strengthen their offensive options if Lucas Paqueta is to leave the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on adding the Wales international as a potential replacement for Harry Kane and it is believed that he could cost around £45 million.

Free agent and former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard is training with West Ham and the possibility of the 30-year-old earning a 'short-term' contract at the London Stadium hasn't been ruled out, according to Sky Sports News.

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer is a loan target for the Hammers and could be brought in to strengthen the flanks, as per BBC Sport.