West Ham United hit the reset button at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, parting ways with David Moyes and putting forth a plan to sign a wealth of new recruits.

Julen Lopetegui is tasked with bringing it all together and putting his tactical stamp on the London side. Two games into the season, there's hope that the Irons can reclaim a place in European competition.

Over £120m has been spent, but should a couple of outgoings be realised in these final few days, West Ham will pounce on a new midfielder.

West Ham targeting a new midfielder

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas this summer, with the 31-year-old also on the radar of multiple Premier League suitors.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool star has been deemed expendable with his Turkish side, and could now return to his homeland and complete Lopetegui's midfield.

What Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would bring to West Ham

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas after his contract with Liverpool expired at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, having completed 148 appearances, notably winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Once hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" midfielder by one-time Anfield teammate Rhian Brewster, the 35-cap England international is as talented as they come but has been ravaged by injuries, albeit coming through the storm to put up some impressive numbers over the past year.

Ferocious ball-striking, intelligent movements and potency in front of goal suggest that he could be the perfect addition to the West Ham project, and while Carlos Soler is the number-one target for the Hammers, Oxlade-Chamberlain must be top of the list otherwise.

Soler has enjoyed two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain but has only started 26 league fixtures in that timeframe and has been deemed surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique.

West Ham are "leading the race" for the 27-year-old's signature, but Steidten is a top-class businessman and he will be aware that other parties are interested, and that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a shrewd alternative.

Soler vs Oxlade-Chamberlain (2023/24) Stats (*per game) Soler (Ligue 1) Ox (Super Lig) Matches (starts) 24 (12) 20 (11) Goals 2 4 Assists 2 1 Touches* 37.7 34.5 Shots (on target)* 0.6 (0.2) 1.3 (0.6) Pass completion 88% 87% Key passes* 0.8 0.9 Ball recoveries* 2.3 3.5 Dribbles* 0.2 1.2 Total duels won* 1.5 2.1 Stats via Sofascore

In fact, when collating the players' performances over the past year, in the Turkish Super Lig and Ligue 1 respectively, it's easy to discern some similar patterns.

Soler probably edges it in regard to goalscoring and the consistency of his creativity - a better ball player, perhaps. Oxlade-Chamberlain, conversely, operates in a more dynamic and energetic manner, eclipsing his Spanish counterpart in dribbling.

It's that level of progression that could bear dividends for a West Ham side that has plenty of industriousness and technical talent in the middle of the park, but could do with a penetrative presence not named Mohammed Kudus.

Therefore, Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a fine addition to Lopetegui's regime, probably not set to start every week, should he sign on, but holding the attacking properties to make a real difference - perhaps even more so than Soler.