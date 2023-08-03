West Ham United have had their move for Carlos Borges hijacked by Ajax this summer, and now a fresh update has emerged on an alternative move that the club could make to soften the blow.

What's the latest on West Ham's interest in Demarai Gray?

According to The Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Everton winger Demarai Gray is one to "keep an eye on" for the Hammers.

The reporter revealed on Twitter:

"Turning into a nightmare window for West Ham following @FabrizioRomano story that Carlos Borges is now set to join Ajax. Deal looked as good as done. Keep an eye on Demarai Gray. Name that has been internally discussed, nothing finalised just yet between Everton & Fulham. #WHUFC"

How good is Demarai Gray?

David Moyes and his squad will head to the south coast in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth next weekend, however, there is still plenty of work to be done to get the team up to scratch for the season ahead.

West Ham will be looking to improve upon their troubling campaign in the top-flight last season falling into the relegation zone on a number of occasions, but ultimately finished 14th and made history when they won the Europa Conference League, earning them instant qualification into the Europa League.

Not only do the Hammers have the financial power to recruit well this summer due to the £105m sale of ex-club captain Declan Rice, but are an attractive prospect for players due to the opportunity to play European football at the London Stadium.

As a result, the signing of Gray presents an opportunity for Moyes to move on from the failed Borges deal by snapping up the services of a Premier League-proven winger, who could make an instant impact on the attacking threat next season.

Since the arrival of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, Gray has found his game-time somewhat limited with the former Burnley boss preferring to deploy Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi on the wider flanks and at times, played the former Leicester prodigy in the centre-forward role due to injury issues.

However, there is no doubt that the versatile forward - who has a reported €14m (£12m) price tag - plays his best football when deployed on the left wing with 21 goals and 17 assists delivered in the position over his career so far.

Over 33 Premier League appearances last season, the 27-year-old - once hailed "absolutely electric" by 90min journalist Scott Saunders - scored four goals, delivered one assist and created five big chances, as well as averaging one successful dribble, 1.1 key passes and 1.8 shots on goal per game, as per SofaScore.

Time is running out for West Ham to get their business done, with the transfer window set to close in less than a month's time, so adding depth into key areas of the pitch will be essential over the coming days and weeks remaining to ensure they don't fall back into another relegation scrap in the bottom half of the table.

With that being said, if the Irons could seal a deal for Gray this summer it would offer Moyes an experienced and quality forward who could bolster the options available to unleash in the forward line next season.