West Ham have lost their last three top-flight games to set themselves up for a nervy ending to the Premier League as they attempt to avoid relegation.

In their last outing, they were ruthlessly dispatched by Manchester City, but David Moyes was unhappy with how his side went forward and said: “We didn’t play particularly well with the ball, and we need to do better.”

The Irons have only netted 37 goals in 34 domestic games, which has plagued their inconsistent season.

Moyes has tried various combinations in the frontline but very few have produced fruitful results. However, one player who has been heavily under-utilised due to injury has been Maxwel Cornet.

With the Hammers attempting to juggle Premier League survival and a European semi-final, the 26-year-old has the potential to be a key figure in the closing stages.

Is it time for Moyes to use Cornet?

The Ivorian originally arrived in England in the summer of 2021 when he joined Burnley for £13m. Over the course of that term, the former Lyon man quickly became one of Sean Dyche’s most productive and influential assets.

In 21 starts, the winger scored nine goals, but he was unable to save his side from relegation. As a reward for a string of impressive performances, he was transferred to West Ham for £17.5m.

Upon his arrival, Moyes showered Cornet with praise and said: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

"He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season, and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham."

However, his career with the east London outfit has been blighted by injury, which has limited the £65k-per-week man to just five starts in all competitions.

The £7m-rated star’s return from injury has come at a timely moment for West Ham as the inconsistency of fellow attackers such as Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals hasn’t aided the Irons at all.

Pep Guardiola has previously lauded the 29-cap international as an “impressive talent” and it could be time for Moyes to unleash him.

West Ham’s remaining Premier League fixtures include huge clashes against fellow relegation-threatened sides Leicester City and Leeds United.

Cornet has already proven that he can be a useful asset to a side battling relegation, and a big performance when Manchester United visit the London Stadium could be huge for his future.