West Ham sealed their first appearance in a European final since 1974 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

The Hammers will face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final in Prague, in a tie that could embed the current squad into East London folklore.

Last season, the Irons had to endure heartache at the semi-final stage of the Europa League against Frankfurt and will be looking to triumph at the final hurdle on 7 June.

David Moyes’ mind will already be frantically racing regarding his upcoming selection for this monumentally important tie.

However, his side still has Premier League fixtures remaining, and Leeds United will be visiting the London Stadium on Sunday as they scramble to avoid relegation.

One player that could be restored to the lineup is Vladimir Coufal, who, since his arrival in England in 2020, has been one of the club’s most reliable and consistent performers.

Why should Vladimir Coufal start against Leeds United?

Across his West Ham career, Coufal has appeared in 87 of the club’s 112 Premier League games and was a stalwart of the side that achieved consecutive top-half finishes in the past two seasons.

However, a more troubled campaign for the Hammers and the former Slavia Prague man’s own injury problems, has seen his form dwindle.

As a result, in the Netherlands, Thilo Kehrer was preferred to Coufal, but the Czech deserves to be reinstated to the starting XI.

The 36-cap machine is a far more solid defensive asset than the German. This is showcased by the fact that he makes 2.34 tackles and wins 1.77 aerial duels, per 90, whilst Kehrer only records 1.75 and 1.33 for the same metrics.

During his debut term in the capital, Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher lauded the £52k-per-week star and said:

“I love Coufal, I love him! He plays week-in, week-out, he’s maybe not the most eye-catching going forward, but I just think he’s been brilliant and sums up West Ham’s season.”

Experience, defensive nous, and an undeterred work rate are three traits that encapsulate the brilliance of the right back, whilst Kehrer has been accused of lacking those same qualities.

ralkSPORT pundit Kevin Hatchard has previously criticised the former PSG man and said: “Defensively, I think there are problems. Kehrer. I found it curious he was in the Germany team as often as he was, I found it gobsmacking that he was signed by Paris. I don’t get it.”

As well as the domestic games, Coufal should also begin the coveted final to maximise the chance of European history.