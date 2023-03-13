West Ham United are eyeing a move for Norwich City star Gabriel Sara as David Moyes looks to bolster his squad.

What’s the latest on Gabriel Sara to West Ham?

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (March 12th, page 71), West Ham are reportedly keeping an eye on Sara and Moyes wants to sign the Championship star during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian signed for the Canaries for a £11.5m fee last summer, and he has clearly impressed during his spell at the club, generating interest from the Premier League as a result.

No potential transfer fee has been mentioned, yet with the 23-year-old still having three years left on his deal, Norwich will certainly want much more than the £11.5m they paid for him just a few months ago.

Will Declan Rice leave West Ham this summer?

It is looking increasingly likely that Declan Rice will depart the club this summer, especially following his comments late last year, when he admitted that he wants to play in the Champions League, something he is unlikely to achieve with the Hammers.

The midfielder has appeared over 200 times for the club and with just over a year left on his current deal, this summer represents the best chance of Moves racking in a massive transfer fee for the player.

Moyes has set a price tag of around £70m for Rice and if he wants to go, there is no doubt he should ditch him and launch a bid for Sara as a replacement.

The Brazilian has settled into life at Norwich extremely well, already scoring five goals and grabbing four assists for good measure, which from a central midfield role is excellent, and he certainly has the potential to succeed Rice.

Indeed, this season, the Championship sensation not only has more goals and assists than the Englishman, but he has also registered more shots (42 to 26), crosses (132 to 38), goal-creating actions (nine to four) and touches in the attacking penalty area (44 to 14), proving that he would be a significant upgrade, especially in an attacking sense.

Presenter Rob Butler recently stated that Sara “has officially reached hero status” following his recent performances and if Norwich don’t get promoted to the Premier League this term, they may find it hard to turn down a bid for the player.

With Rice’s future lying away from West Ham, Moyes will be working hard behind the scenes to secure someone who could adequately replace him.

Sara’s performances this season undoubtedly prove he could make the step-up with ease.