West Ham United return to Premier League action this afternoon as they host newly-promoted Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are coming into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Lincoln in the EFL Cup during the week but they have also lost their last two top-flight games, to Manchester City and Liverpool.

David Moyes' men were beaten 3-1 by the Reds in their last league outing as goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota secured all three points for the home side at Anfield.

The Scottish head coach revealed that left-back Aaron Cresswell is the only fresh injury doubt heading into the game. However, he could still make some changes from the side that were beaten by Liverpool in order to bounce back from that loss.

Will Konstantinos Mavropanos start against Liverpool?

Moyes must finally unleash Konstantinos Mavropanos from the start in the Premier League today after the Greek international was an unused substitute against the Reds and Manchester City.

The central defender, who was signed from Stuttgart for a reported £19m fee in the summer transfer window, is yet to make his league debut for the Hammers and his performances in cup competitions suggest that he deserves an opportunity to do so.

He started against TSC in the Europa League and starred at the back during the EFL Cup win over Lincoln this month as the colossal 6 foot 4 titan showcased his defensive prowess.

Mavropanos recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.5 and won three of his six duels in the European clash. The former Arsenal man then followed that up with a score of 7.5 against the League One outfit and won all four of his battles throughout the match.

These statistics show that the Greek defender, who his former manager Pellegrino Matarazzo hailed as a "monster" who can produce "magic", has been a dominant figure in his early showings in a West Ham shirt, with a duel success rate of 60% so far.

Will Nayef Aguerd start against Liverpool?

Moyes should drop Morocco international Nayef Aguerd to the bench in order to make way for Mavropanos after a shaky performance from the centre-back against Liverpool.

He gave away a penalty by tripping up Salah in the box to hand the hosts the lead and then lost track of Nunez in the box for their second goal.

The left-footed defender has also made one error directly leading to a shot for the opposition and been sent off across five Premier League performances this term, which has earned him a Sofascore rating of 6.90.

Aguerd, who has only won 54% of his duels, should, therefore, be replaced by Mavropanos in the starting XI for this clash with Sheffield United to see if the summer signing can replicate his cup displays in the top-flight.

The Greek international did not make a single error leading to a shot or goal for the other team or give away a penalty across 28 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart last season and has the quality to be a reliable option at the back for Moyes.

His performances against TSC and Lincoln were outstanding and the Hammers boss should now reward him with a first Premier League start against the Blades.