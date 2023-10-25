West Ham United are seemingly interested in a replacement for Michail Antonio. Although the Jamaican international has certainly left a mark on the Premier League following his dramatic ascent through the divisions, the 33-year-old's consistency has sometimes left fans with a lot to be desired.

Who could replace Michail Antonio?

Antonio has enjoyed an intriguing West Ham career - with 100 direct goal involvements in 237 Premier League games, and last season's Conference League victory capping his spell in east London. However, with transition for the Hammers, an aging Antonio debatably doesn't strike the same fear he used to, as he netted just five league goals last term.

So who could be his replacement at the London Stadium? Well, TEAMtalk has suggested Bayer Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek as an eye-catching heir. An even more imposing figure is cut by VFB Stuttgart's revelation Serhou Guirassy - whose ridiculous 14 goals in just eight Bundesliga games this term has had heads turning all around Europe. Today's focus though, doesn't come from Germany.

Instead rather, we move over the western border to the Netherlands as AZ Alkmaar's Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis is the latest name to be tipped as a potential successor.

How good is Vangelis Pavlidis?

Ever-improving and ever-prolific since his switch to Eredivisie football in 2019, the 24-year-old has all the makings of a stalwart striker in any of the 'top five' leagues.

The Greek front man at Alkmaar initially got his formative start at VFL Bochum and then BVB Dortmund II, yet Holland was where the 'under the radar' goal rush started when he moved to Willem II on loan (and then permanently) in 2019.

At the Tilburg side, Pavlidis notched a total of 33 goals in 82 games. 28 of those came in 73 Eredivisie outings before he was snatched up by Alkmaar in July 2021.

41 goals in just 67 league games has the 6 foot 1 Greek propelling Alkmaar consistently near the top of the table. This season alone, a jaw-dropping (and improved) 13 goals in nine have helped them fly to second place. West Ham have moved along speculation by going to watch the Greek in his latest headliner performance.

How good could Vangelis Pavlidis be?

Goals are all well and good when underlining a striker's raw ability in front of goal, of course. But what about the more in-depth numbers when compared to similar strikers at his level?

FBref provides a sparkling scouting report of Pavlidis, especially when compared to Porto's Mehdi Teremi, Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres and PSV's Luuk de Jong. When looking over a stat report littered with green - Pavlidis notably brings 0.80 non-penalty goals per 90 (ranking in top 2% among his European peers).

His non-penalty xG is 0.54 per 90, which puts him in the top 6% percentile and even better - combining this with creating for teammates, his npxG + xAG (Assisted Goals) comes in at 0.74 - which lands him in the top 3% percentile.

Near-malleable in nature to his team's attack, it's hard to see a player of his ability not adapt to a greater challenge. Even if he didn't produce goals in the PL in a prospective move to the Irons, 29.57 passes per 90 (top 6%) and 2.75 progressive passes (top 11%) create space and chances for others. Pavlidis could really open the offensive floor for teammates - he causes havoc with 6.96 touches in the opposition area per 90 (top 1%).

The Greek wonder could be a well needed wrecking ball for Moyes' side, ensuring that with Antonio potentially set to be on his way sooner rather than later, the Scotsman can acquire a dream replacement.