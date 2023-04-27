West Ham United manager David Moyes may be viewed totally differently as Hammers boss if he manages to keep them up and win the Europa Conference League trophy, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving David Moyes?

West Ham now sit in a more comfortable position in the Premier League than some of their divisional rivals battling relegation while also in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they will fight it out with AZ Alkmaar over two legs for a place in the final.

Hammers boss Moyes has come under increased scrutiny throughout the campaign due to his side experiencing some difficult results over the last few months; however, West Ham have kept faith in the Scot as he looks to steer them to safety.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail have claimed that Moyes is "expected to leave in the summer" and West Ham have already started to look at potential candidates to succeed him in east London.

The report states that the West Ham hierarchy admire former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. At the same time, Paulo Fonseca, Brendan Rodgers and Will Still have also been linked to the post.

The Sun have revealed that the Hammers are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who has overseen a major transformation in fortunes at the Bundesliga side this term.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that West Ham will view their season from a totally different lens if Moyes manages to guide them to the Europa Conference League crown.

Jones told FFC: "Moyes has won himself a little bit of credit back in the bank recently and if he ends up lifting the Europa Conference trophy, then you have to consider how West Ham end up judging the season.

"To steer them quite a bit clearer of relegation in the end and lift a trophy; suddenly they've had a better season than over half the Premier League in terms of how it's going to be looked upon historically."

Would winning the Europa Conference League be enough to save Moyes?

Either way, Moyes now strangely finds himself in a win-win scenario at West Ham. If he is to guide the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title, confidence among his squad would be brimming heading into next term.

On the other hand, if Moyes is to leave the London Stadium at the end of this season, there would be no better note to go out on than winning their first major trophy since 1980.

Given the backdrop of what at times has been a torrid campaign for the Scotsman, he deserves credit for his perseverance toward the job at hand, even though the pressure on his shoulders to deliver results has been vast.

The next few months could prove to be very exciting for West Ham as they look to secure an unexpectedly brilliant end to an eventful campaign.